Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 8

Museum host for documentaries on Wednesdays
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup of ETV-produced biographies about S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – Late 20th Century, Parts I and II, March 8 and 15, respectively; and Modern, March 22. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
‘Lenten Organ Meditations’ start at Conway church
Join “Lenten Organ Meditations,” noon Wednesdays through April 5 with area organists taking turns on 30-minute, free concerts – with Karen Kearney of Church of the Resurrection near Surfside Beach on March 8, Billy Fallaw of the host church on March 15 and April 5, Ashley Sosis of Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach on March 22, and Bud Esper of Risen Christ Lutheran Church in North Myrtle Beach on March 29. Soup-and-salad meal available after each program. Details at 843-488-4251.
Details: At First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway. Free.
Shop monthly book sale at library
The Friends of the Surfside Beach Library has a book sale on the second Wednesday monthly. Details at 843-238-5869 for Friends group, or from library at 843-205-5280 or www.hcml.org.
Details: 4-6 p.m. (open at 3:30 for Friends members) at Horry County Memorial Library Surfside Beach branch, 410 Surfside Drive.
Old Bridge Museum open Wednesdays, Saturdays
Visit the Old Bridge Preservation Society’s museum, open through winter, 1-4 p.m Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Details at 910-363-6585 or oldbridgepreservationsociety.org.
Details: At Old Bridge Museum, 109 Shoreline Drive W., Sunset Beach, N.C. Free.
Weekly cruise-in rolls at Hwy 55 in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
