Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 6

‘Veterans Awareness Series’ at Chapin Libary
Veterans and their family members and friends are invited to “Veterans Awareness Series,” 1-3 p.m. on the first Friday monthly through April, then June, August, and October-December, with Bernard McLeroy, a peer support specialist from the Myrtle Beach Veterans Affairs Medical Clinic, covering such topics as counseling, re-entry, housing, mental health, education, compensation and employment. Free, with reservations appreciated. Details at 843-918-1295, www.chapinlibrary.org, or e-mail at felton@chapinlibrary.org.
Details: At Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway.
Catch film premiere with producer from NMB
See the premiere screenings of the short film “Crab Trap,” directed by Shea Sizemore and shot in Murrells Inlet and Garden City Beach, and about an alcoholic trying to regain trust from his sister, who has custody of his daughter. Each screening has a question-and-answer session afterward with actors Danny Vinson and Rebecca Koon, and producers Chip White – a North Myrtle Beach native – and Jason McRae Smith. White – whose sister is Vanna White from “Wheel of Fortune” and the executive producer of this film – also had another work among his credits, “A Chess Player,” play in 2015 at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival. Details at www.crabtrapfilm.com, or email chip@stack3productions.com.
Details: Screenings at 7 and 8 p.m. at Grand 14 Cinema (843-282-0550), at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Admission is free.
Play with, observe club’s model trains
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free.
Join park’s ‘Coastal Kayaking’ on Mondays
Mondays in “Coastal Kayaking,” take a guided salt-marsh tour – for ages 9 and older, and with adult accompaniment through age 15 – Pre-registration required with Black River Outdoors Center at 843-546-4840 by 4 p.m. the previous Sunday. More nature program details at 843-235-8755, 843-237-4440 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.comwww.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
Details: 10 a.m.-noon – Meet by 9:45 a.m. at gift shop at Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens, then caravan to from Oyster Landing in Murrells Inlet, a half-mile north of park entrance. $40.
