Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 5

‘Children,’ ‘Priscilla’ matinees on cue for stage
▪ Act Two Productions’ finale of “Children,” a musical comedy about how youngsters ages 7-10 view the world, 2:30 p.m. at Fresh Brewed Coffee House, 933 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $20 – cash only. 843-995-2756.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical,” 3 p.m. Sundays through March 12, and 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23, plus ticketing fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Concerts include community band, symphony
▪ North Myrtle Beach Community Band’s “Classics In Concert,” 3:30 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach’s J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road. Free. www.nmbcommunityband.com.
▪ Long Bay Symphony’s “From Classic to Modern,” featuring cellist Ken Olsen – with Mozart’s “Impresario Overture,” Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 8,” Shostakovich’s “Cello Concerto No. 1,” and Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 1” – 4 p.m. at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North. $25, $40, $45 or $50; and $10 students 21 and younger with ID. 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
▪ Thiel College Choir, from Greenville, Pa. – including American folk songs, hymns and spirituals, with excerpts from writings of Martin Luther – 7 p.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 805 11th Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-249-3954.
Check out mermaids, classic movies, lecture
▪ Weeki Wachee Mermaids, from Florida, scheduled shows at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday and March 10-12, at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, off U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, plus tax: $10.95 ages 13-61, $9.95 seniors and military, $8.95 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher.
▪ “Flashback Cinema,” at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays: “Rear Window,” from 1954, March 5 and 8; “Dirty Dancing” (1987), March 12 and 15; and “Young Frankenstein” (1971), March 19 and 22. Each at regular movie prices. 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
▪ “Embracing Your Soul Purpose” lecture, with Elizabeth Monroy, 3 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free. Reservations requested by emailing sbremner@gtcounty.org. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Meet author of ‘Besieged’ at winery
Meet A.J. Tata, author of “Besieged,” for a book signing. Details at 910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.
Details: 3-5 p.m. in art gallery at Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
Broadway Grand Prix racing again daily
Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park is back for a new year, open daily into summer, leading into next week with noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Details at 843-839-4080 or broadwaygrandprix.com.
Details: At 1820 21st Ave N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17, across from Broadway at the Beach. Various pricing options.
