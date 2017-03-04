Entertainment

March 4, 2017 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 5

‘Children,’ ‘Priscilla’ matinees on cue for stage

▪ Act Two Productions’ finale of “Children,” a musical comedy about how youngsters ages 7-10 view the world, 2:30 p.m. at Fresh Brewed Coffee House, 933 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $20 – cash only. 843-995-2756.

▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical,” 3 p.m. Sundays through March 12, and 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23, plus ticketing fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.

Concerts include community band, symphony

▪ North Myrtle Beach Community Band’s “Classics In Concert,” 3:30 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach’s J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road. Free. www.nmbcommunityband.com.

▪ Long Bay Symphony’s “From Classic to Modern,” featuring cellist Ken Olsen – with Mozart’s “Impresario Overture,” Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 8,” Shostakovich’s “Cello Concerto No. 1,” and Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 1” – 4 p.m. at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North. $25, $40, $45 or $50; and $10 students 21 and younger with ID. 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.

▪ Thiel College Choir, from Greenville, Pa. – including American folk songs, hymns and spirituals, with excerpts from writings of Martin Luther – 7 p.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 805 11th Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-249-3954.

Check out mermaids, classic movies, lecture

▪ Weeki Wachee Mermaids, from Florida, scheduled shows at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday and March 10-12, at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, off U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, plus tax: $10.95 ages 13-61, $9.95 seniors and military, $8.95 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher.

▪ “Flashback Cinema,” at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays: “Rear Window,” from 1954, March 5 and 8; “Dirty Dancing” (1987), March 12 and 15; and “Young Frankenstein” (1971), March 19 and 22. Each at regular movie prices. 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.

▪ “Embracing Your Soul Purpose” lecture, with Elizabeth Monroy, 3 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free. Reservations requested by emailing sbremner@gtcounty.org. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.

Meet author of ‘Besieged’ at winery

Meet A.J. Tata, author of “Besieged,” for a book signing. Details at 910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.

Details: 3-5 p.m. in art gallery at Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.

Broadway Grand Prix racing again daily

Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park is back for a new year, open daily into summer, leading into next week with noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Details at 843-839-4080 or broadwaygrandprix.com.

Details: At 1820 21st Ave N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17, across from Broadway at the Beach. Various pricing options.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ghosts, aliens, and the Blairy Navel with Noah Byrne at Bubba's Love Shak | Hot Pour

View more video

Entertainment Videos