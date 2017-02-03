Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 4

1:22 Myrtle Beach fire department burns home to give recruits training Pause

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

1:38 Iowa zoo welcomes a baby giraffe

0:18 Firefighter recruits get first-hand experience

1:15 Sights and sounds of Myrtle Beach Marathon 2016