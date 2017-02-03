Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 4

Benefits booked for Red Cross, Lions, ‘Bogie’
▪ “Princess Gala,” for young children in costume, accompanied by adult, benefiting American Red Cross Eastern S.C. Chapter in Myrtle Beach, 8:30 a.m.-noon at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. $30 per person, plus tips for breakfast servers. Reservations required at princessgala.net.
▪ Harlem Ambassadors benefit game for Calabash Lions Club, 4 p.m. at West Brunswick High School, 550 Whiteville Road, Shallotte, N.C. $10 ages 5 and older, free ages 4 and younger. 843-399-7640, 516-567-1610, 910-880-1523, or email adugas1947@gmail.com.
▪ South by Southeast Music Feast, benefiting local school music programs, 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30, and David Childers & the Serpents concert at 7:30, at Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway St. $20 advance or $25 day of show at door. 843-251-6402 or southbysoutheast.org.
▪ “Benefit for ‘Bogie’ – for Kym “Bogie” Shurbutt, a comedian for “The Carolina Opry” since its inception in 1986, as he fights myelofibrosis, a rare form of leukemia – 7 p.m. at Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach. $37.60, $49.40 or $53.70. 843-913-4000 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
Demos span robots, glass blowing, mermaids
▪ Finale of FIRST Robotics Palmetto Regional Competition, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. Free. 864-985-2329, 843-718-4592 or myrtlebeachfirstrobotics.com.
▪ Glass-blowing demos, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. at Conway Glass, 708 12th Ave., Conway. Free. 843-248-3558 or www.conwayglass.com.
▪ Weeki Wachee Mermaids, from Florida, scheduled shows at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and March 10-12, at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, off U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, plus tax: $10.95 ages 13-61, $9.95 seniors and military, $8.95 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher.
Concerts include jazz party, comedian Ray Stevens
▪ ”Saturday Bonfire,” noon-5 p.m., with music by Stan Gregory till 4 p.m., at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. Free. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ At House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach): Mardi Gras Party with jazz by Denny Hess Trio, and buffet dinner, 4 p.m (Reservations at 843-913-3704); and “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” 7 p.m., for $42 (www.murdermysteryproductions.com).
▪ Ray Stevens, 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $49.95, $56.95 or $64.95. 843-272-1111 or www.alabama-theatre.com, and raystevens.com.
▪ Coastal Reaction Band, 7-8:30 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free. Reservations requested by emailing sbremner@gtcounty.org. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Expo, cruise-in, lecture, dance among outings
▪ Wildlife Expo and Lunch, 9-11 a.m. at Juniper Bay Baptist Church, 5265 Juniper Bay Road, Conway. Free admission, with lunch at 12:30 p.m. and the Rev. Bobby Jackson, avid duck hunter, speaking at 1:30. Register at juniperbaybaptist.org for activities. 843-397-2787.
▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club cruise-in, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Surfside Shine Car Wash, 600 U.S. 17 Business S., Surfside Beach. Free. 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
▪ “Belle Baruch: The Baroness of Hobcaw” lecture, with Lee Brockington, 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ “Friendfield Village Tour,” 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 4 (and April 18) at Hobcaw Barony, on U.S. 17, north of Georgetown. Each $20. Reservations required at 843-546-4623 or hobcawbarony.org.
▪ Social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus. $7. 570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com.
Cellist leads free master class at church
Ken Olsen, a cellist, will lead a master class showcasing the talent of some Long Bay Youth Symphony musicians, and the public is welcome at attend for free. Details at 843-448- 8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
Details: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. (Olsen also will perform in the Long Bay Symphony’s “From Classic to Modern” concert, 4 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North,for which tickets are $25, $40, $45 or $50; and $10 students 21 and younger with ID.)
Troupes serve up plays, improv comedy
▪ Act Two Productions’ “Children,” a musical comedy about how youngsters ages 7-10 view the world, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Fresh Brewed Coffee House, 933 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $20 – cash only. 843-995-2756.
▪ Carolina Improv Company’s “Menage-A-Prov,” for adults, 7:30 p.m. at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com or $15 at door. 843-272-4242.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and March 10-11, and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 12, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23, plus ticketing fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
