PBS show films episode about local horn maker

How many different ways can you invite someone inside your workshop?
Rick Seraphinoff is a natural horn maker who lives in eastern Monroe County. This past weekend, he had an opportunity to showcase his craft as he filmed an upcoming episode of "A Craftsman's Legacy."
Eric Gorges, host of the PBS show, stood outside Seraphinoff's workshop on Sunday morning. Although the two had already met, the first filming of the day was to capture Gorges arriving at the shop.
"Wanna come in and see where the horns are made?" Seraphinoff asked during one of the takes.
Through the multiple takes, Seraphinoff and his wife, Celeste Holler-Seraphinoff, exit the workshop and greet Gorges.
Once filming outside is done, the trio head inside the workshop where filming has been happening since Saturday.
Gorges, who hails from Michigan, is currently traveling around the country to film the show's fourth season. In previous episodes, they have featured musical instrument makers but also woodworkers, soap makers, ceramic artists and sculptors.
Gorges is a metal shaper and motorcycle builder who appreciates craftspeople. This show allows him an opportunity to learn about those people and tell their stories to a larger audience.
"I have a blessed life, and I tell people that every day," Gorges said.
Prior to arriving in Bloomington, the team behind the show has been busy working out all the details. During the planning, Seraphinoff was able to offer up potential steps in the process that could be filmed since there wouldn't be time to show the entire process from start to finish.
Gorges said it probably takes hundreds of hours to get everything set up and shot for the show.
"Some people don't realize how much time it takes to shoot a show," Gorges said.
For the next scene shot on Sunday, Gorges had an opportunity to weld a piece of brass. The previously flat piece has been rolled into a cylinder shape and now the seam needs to be welded shut.
"I really like working with a torch," Gorges said.
Seraphinoff demonstrates the process then hands it over to Gorges. There is little discussion as Seraphinoff watches Gorges work.
"You might make it all the way to the end," Seraphinoff said. When Gorges is done, Seraphinoff praises the work.
"He catches on really fast," Seraphinoff said.
For the Seraphinoffs, it's been fun to participate in the show that will air sometime this fall. The two had a lot to prepare for before the film crews arrived including getting the shop cleaned up and camera ready.
"Don't look too close," Celeste Holler-Seraphinoff said, adding that they didn't worry so much about items stashed underneath the tables as they figured the camera wouldn't catch that.
With no prior television experience, the two are impressed by the number of hours it takes to film a half-hour program. There's also been a lot of lingo spoken that they are starting to understand.
"It's been amazing. We've learned so much," Rick Seraphinoff said.
___
Source: The (Bloomington) Herald-Times, http://bit.ly/2lykEWN
___
Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com
This is an AP-Indiana Exchange story offered by The (Bloomington) Herald-Times.
Comments