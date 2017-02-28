Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 1

Barefoot Princess Riverboat cruises twice in day
The Barefoot Princess Riverboat is cruising as spring arrives. Details at 843-272-2140, 843-272-6796 or www.mbriverboat.com.
Details: 12:30-2 p.m. for sightseeing with box lunch, and 6-8 p.m. dinner, from Barefoot Landing Marina, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Prices vary.
Museum host for documentaries on Wednesdays
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup of ETV-produced biographies about S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – 20th Century, March 1; Late 20th Century, Parts I and II, March 8 and 15, respectively; and Modern, March 22. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Weekly cruise-in rolls at Hwy 55 in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 4-7 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Batuque Trio to play evening of Latin jazz
The Batuque Trio – Jamaal Baptiste, Natalie Boeyink and Andy Smith – will perform “A Night of Latin Jazz.” Details at 843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
Details: 7:30 p.m. in Coastal Carolina University’s Wheelwright Auditorium, off U.S. 501 in Conway. $7.
‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’ goes down under
Theatre of the Republic presents for one more week, “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical,” following a dance trio taking their act to the middle of Australia. Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23, plus ticketing fees.
Headliners open at two comedy clubs
Two comedians will headline, with shows Wednesday-Saturday:
▪ Nathan Timmel, 8 p.m. daily (also 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday), with Dougie Almeida and Cooter Douglas opening, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. $15 or $17.50. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
▪ Paul Strickland, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. $15. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
