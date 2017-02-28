Fair returns to Myrtle Beach Speedway for second straight year

The Horry County Fair will roll for a second straight year at Myrtle Beach Speedway.
Events open April 7, and go daily through April 16, Easter Sunday with this schedule: noon-11 p.m. April 7-9 and 14-15, 2-11 p.m. April 10-13, and opening at noon on April 16.
Attractions will include daily entertainment on stage and with Robinson’s Racing Pigs and Paddling Porkers, and a petting zoo, with both of these free to see with daily admission (not including rides): $5 ages 12 and older; $3 ages 5-11, 65 and older, and anyone with military ID; and free ages 4 and younger. .
Specially themed days include “$2 Monday Funday,” April 19, with $2 admission for everyone, and $10 wristbands for unlimited rides, and “Senior Citizen Day” April 11 with free admission all day for ages 65 and older.
Find Myrtle Beach Speedway at 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, about three miles north of Myrtle Beach, and just past S.C. 31.
More details at 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com/hcfair/.
