Head out for ‘Crab Trap’ film premiere, ‘Bogie’ benefit | Best Bets

MONDAY | 03.06
Catch premiere of short film with producer from North Myrtle Beach
See the premiere screenings of the short film “Crab Trap,” directed by Shea Sizemore and shot in Murrells Inlet and Garden City Beach, and about an alcoholic trying to regain trust from his sister, who has custody of his daughter.
Show times are 7 and 8 p.m. Monday at the Grand 14 Cinema (843-282-0550), at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, each with a question-and-answer session afterward with actors Danny Vinson and Rebecca Koon, and producers Chip White – a North Myrtle Beach native – and Jason McRae Smith. Admission is free. Details at www.crabtrapfilm.com, or email chip@stack3productions.com.
White – whose sister is Vanna White from “Wheel of Fortune” and the executive producer of this film – also had another work among his credits, “A Chess Player,” play in 2015 at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 03.03-03.05
Shows include ‘Children’ play, Stevens’ comedy, trio of Sunday concerts
▪ Act Two Productions’ “Children,” a musical comedy about how youngsters ages 7-10 view the world, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Fresh Brewed Coffee House, 933 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $12 advance by March 2, otherwise $20 – cash only. 843-995-2756.
▪ South by Southeast Music Feast, benefiting local school music programs, 6 p.m. Saturday, with dinner at 6:30, and David Childers & the Serpents concert at 7:30, at Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway St. $20 advance or $25 day of show at door. 843-251-6402 or southbysoutheast.org.
▪ Ray Stevens, 7 p.m. Saturday at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $49.95, $56.95 or $64.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com, and raystevens.com.
▪ North Myrtle Beach Community Band’s “Classics In Concert,” 3:30 p.m. Sunday at North Myrtle Beach’s J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road. Free. www.nmbcommunityband.com.
▪ Long Bay Symphony’s “From Classic to Modern,” featuring cellist Ken Olsen – with Mozart’s “Impresario Overture,” Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 8,” Shostakovich’s “Cello Concerto No. 1,” and Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 1” – 4 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North. $25, $40, $45 or $50; and $10 students 21 and younger with ID. 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
▪ Thiel College Choir, from Greenville, Pa. – including American folk songs, hymns and spirituals, with excerpts from writings of Martin Luther – 7 p.m. Sunday at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 805 11th Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-249-3954.
FRIDAY | 03.05
‘First Friday Artwalks’ in Myrtle Beach among showcases
Three special arts experiences, all free to see:
▪ Start of “Myrtle Beach First Friday Artwalks” in Myrtle Beach’s Five Points downtown district, 4-8 p.m. Friday at various galleries, retailers and eateries in area of Myrtle Beach City Hall to Fifth Avenue North and Broadway Street, to Ocean Boulevard. 843-333-1212, www.facebook.com/MBArtWalks/, or email info@carlkerridge.com.
▪ Liz Miller’s mixed media exhibit, “Requisite Beguilement,” through March 31, in Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, in Edwards College, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays – also on Thursday: lecture at 2 p.m. and reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. All free. 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery, and www.lizmiller.com.
▪ Exhibit by David E. Fattaleh of Pawleys Island, a former photography manager for West Virginia Division of Tourism, through April at Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard, open open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and 2-5 p.m. Sundays. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov, and www.davidfattaleh.com.
SATURDAY | 03.03, 03.04
‘Princesss Gala,’ Harlem Ambassadors, ‘Bogie’ benefits booked
▪ Eighth annual “Princess Gala,” for young children in costume, accompanied by adult, benefiting American Red Cross Eastern S.C. Chapter in Myrtle Beach, 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach – starting with breakfast with storybook princesses and fairy godmothers at Travinia Italian Kitchen, then parade led by Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament knights and squires through shopping complex to Grand 14 Cinema red carpet for photos, snacks, goody bag, and short movie or cartoon. $30 per person, plus tips for breakfast servers. Reservations required at princessgala.net.
▪ Eighth annual Wildlife Expo and Lunch, 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Juniper Bay Baptist Church, 5265 Juniper Bay Road, Conway. Free admission, with lunch at 12:30 p.m. and the Rev. Bobby Jackson, avid duck hunter, speaking at 1:30. Register at juniperbaybaptist.org for activities. 843-397-2787.
▪ Harlem Ambassadors benefit game for Calabash Lions Club, 4 p.m. Saturday at West Brunswick High School, 550 Whiteville Road, Shallotte, N.C. $10 ages 5 and older, free ages 4 and younger. 843-399-7640, 516-567-1610, 910-880-1523, or email adugas1947@gmail.com, and www.harlemambassadors.com.
▪ “Benefit for ‘Bogie’ – for Kym “Bogie” Shurbutt, a comedian for “The Carolina Opry” since its inception in 1986, as he fights myelofibrosis, a rare form of leukemia – 7 p.m. Saturday at Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach. $37.60, $49.40 or $53.70. 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
▪ Registration deadline Monday, at 843-903-7325, for “Grand Strand Reads” luncheon and book signing – in memory of Rabbi Deborah Slavitt – with Michele Moore, author of “The Cigar Factory: A Novel of Charleston,” 12:30 p.m. March 19 at Sea Captain’s House, 3002 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $25.
FRIDAYS-SUNDAYS | Through 03.12
Weeki Wachee Mermaids dive into N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher
Members of the Weeki Wachee Mermaids, from their namesake Florida state park, north of Tampa, will make their first-ever Tar Heel State splashes at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
The guests will swim in scheduled shows at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m., and have meet-and-greets, daily on Fridays-Sundays through March 12, in the host site’s 235,000-gallon Cape Fear Shoals tank, home to sharks, rays, schooling fish, and a green sea turtle named Sheldon.
The aquarium, off U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, and the shows are free with aquarium admission, plus tax: $10.95 ages 13-61, $9.95 seniors and military, $8.95 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Other related activities, such as “Breakfast with Mermaids,” 8 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and “Mermaid AquaCamps,” for ages 5-12, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, are available by reservation only, and extra fees apply.
Details at 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher, and www.floridastateparks.org/park/Weeki-Wachee.
