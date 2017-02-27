Why Dave Chappelle and Daryl from Walking Dead were spotted in Beaufort this weekend

Comedian Dave Chappelle and actor Norman Reedus stopped by Penn Center and later interrupted a Starbucks study session in Beaufort on Sunday.
Davina Coleman was doing homework when Chappelle and Reedus, perhaps best known as Daryl Dixon from Walking Dead, walked into the Beaufort coffee shop on Boundary Street about 7 p.m., Coleman said. Coleman and others scored a photo with each man before they were on their way.
Beaufort’s Ana Reeves, Starbucks employee Halie Perry and others in the store also grabbed photos with the celebrities.
“I think we were all so excited about them being in our presence that we did not think about autographs,” Coleman said.
Chappelle and Reedus also stopped at historic Penn Center on St. Helena Island with a film crew, Penn Center’s Victoria Smalls said in a Facebook post Sunday.
“They rolled in on their amazing motorcycles and film crew to get some Gullah Grub and take in some history and culture with yours truly,” Smalls wrote. “Had an amazing time with these fellas.”
The men had also been spotted in Charleston recently, according to reports. Charleston blog Holy City Sinner wrote that the men appeared to be filming a segment for the AMC television show “Ride With Norman Reedus,” where Reedus and guests travel by motorcycle and explore biker culture.
The men told Coleman they had been riding motorcycles through various cities for the show. The duo was headed to Savannah on a tour bus Sunday night, she said.
Chappelle had performed at Charleston Music Hall in early February.
Coleman works for Beaufort County School District and had been studying for her master’s degree in educational administration at the University of South Carolina.
Chappelle and Reedus weren’t the only celebrity sightings in Beaufort this month. Actor Jason Segel from “How I Met Your Mother” was spotted at various spots throughout Beaufort County.
