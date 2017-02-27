Why Dave Chappelle and Daryl from Walking Dead were spotted in Beaufort this weekend

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.27 Pause

2:05 Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

3:06 Green Sea Floyds girls headed to state title game

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:01 Rabbi Avi Perets discusses safety after temple targeted by alleged white supremacist

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub