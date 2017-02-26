Slam dunk for Lions: Harlem Ambassadors to take on local talent in charity ball game

Make room for multiple winners on the scoreboard as the Harlem Ambassadors warm up to play a charity basketball game for the Calabash Lions Club.
Tipoff’s at 4 p.m. Saturday at West Brunswick High School, 550 Whiteville Road, Shallotte, N.C., and tickets are being sold for $10 for ages 5 and older, free for ages 4 and younger.
The Harlem Ambassadors, based in Fort Collins, Colo., summarize their comedy basketball, ball-handling tricks, and dance moves as “It’s Not Your Grandfather’s Basketball Show.” These basketball pros will play a team of local all-stars and community leaders in the charity challenge.
The local coordinator, Alex Dugas, second vice president of the Calabash Lions, said filling out the local roster was easy and that practices started Feb. 2. This team comprises, with one more player to be announced: Breezy Bellamy of Grand Strand Realty; Jim Fish, president and chief executive officer of Brunswick Senior Resources Inc.; Maj. Bryan Sanders, a Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputy; Craig Helmicki, of RE/MAX at the Beach; Jason Woolridge, chief operating officer of Kingfish Bay Development LLC, and his son, Adam Woolridge; Justin Pooley of Calabash Farms; and a crew from the host school: Brockton Ahrens, the principal, as well as Dylan Johnson, a teacher and coach, and two 18-year-old seniors, Larrett Jeffries, and Brandon Werhly.
The coach is Eric Davis, the boys’ basketball coach at West Brunswick Hugh, assisted by Terry Murphy, a physical education teacher at Shallotte Middle School, Dugas said, also thanking two brothers from Shallotte – Joe and Moe Stanley – who will be referees, and Tim Karrs for scorekeeping duty.
For more details from Dugas – a native Long Islander who remembered cheering on the New York Knicks teams in the 1970s – call 843-399-7640, 516-567-1610, or email adugas1947@gmail.com; or call Cathy Delaney at 910-880-1523. Reach the Harlem Ambassadors at 888-386-4667 or www.harlemambassadors.com.
Some fun questions also were bounced by Brittany Dorsey, head coach and player on the Harlem Ambassadors. She swished all her answers through the net:
Q: With everyone on the Harlem Ambassadors sharing college degrees and drug-free lifestyles as individual accomplishments, how does that make each of you treasure being role models even more, in this world getting only more complicated and challenging?
A: It’s a great feeling to be able to give back during a time of such negativity. We treasure being role models because it’s a privilege to be a leader.
Q: For youngsters who read this, how does staying active in and after school with extracurricular activities such as sports, art or music open more doors to opportunities later in one’s own youth years and adulthood, and one day, when they become parents?
A: Staying active and focusing on your education is directly preparing you for your future. Stepping out of the box and doing things such as music, arts, sports, entertainment, etc., is a bonus. It’s great to have options in life. In being active, you learn to discipline yourself while simultaneously producing quality results athletically, socioeconomically, and academically, for example. You can do anything!
Q: How does membership on this team, and traveling all around the world, add some extras to all your education studied and earned through a college degree?
A: Being a Harlem Ambassador allows for us to network and meet new people daily. Once your sports career expires, there are a number of opportunities available because of college degree aspect of being an Ambassador. Mentoring, Acting, Nonprofit ventures. There are plenty of things a scholar athlete can pursue.
Q: Speaking as one Great Lakes native to another: I remember when the team representing my roots moved from the Richfield Coliseum, along a prairieside up the road from Akron – which Larry Bird, in his autobiography “Drive,” called his favorite away venue during all his Boston Celtics years – to downtown Cleveland in the mid-1990s. How exciting is the anticipation for the Detroit Pistons starting a new era later this year in Little Caesars Arena in your city of birth? A place for new memories to add to all those to savor from the Palace of Auburn Hills?
A: It’s beyond exciting to have the Pistons in the city. People have waited a long time for this move. Folks in Detroit are super excited to have all the Detroit sports teams downtown, especially because it’s thriving of late. Detroit is on the rise. I love my city!
Q: Playing in a game for charity during every afternoon or night you work, do the referees really have any reason to call a foul on anybody, except for laughs or a gag?
A: No calls. Anything goes in show ball – well, almost anything.
