Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 3

Robotics tourney motoring at convention center
Visit the 14th annual FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Palmetto Regional Competition, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Details at 864-985-2329, 843-718-4592 or myrtlebeachfirstrobotics.com.
Details: At Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. Free to see.
Aristocats perform daytime gig in Socastee
The Aristocats will perform a daytime jazz trio concert, with Lloyd Kaplan on woodwinds, Nat Piccirilli on guitar, and Clair Fancher on standup bass and vocals. Details at 843-293-3074.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Kaiden’s Roadhouse, 4505 Socastee Blvd. (S.C.707), on southern side of road, just west of large Circle K station. No cover charge.
Free movies for adults at two city sites
▪ “Inferno,” 1:30 p.m., in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ “Capsule,” 3 p.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. 843-918-2380.
Church, Calabash VFW serve Lenten dinners
Lenten fish fry dinners are served Fridays through:
▪ April 7 – 5 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church hall, 1100 Eighth Ave N., North Myrtle Beach, with $10 fish or pasta plates, and takeout available. 843-249-2356.
▪ April 14 – 5-7 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. $11 for haddock, french fries, and coleslaw, and clam chowder for additional $1. 910-579-3577.
‘Daddy-Daughter Dance’ at Belin church
The fifth annual “Daddy-Daughter Dance,” for girls with accompanying adults – such as their father, grandfather or uncle – will benefit international missions. Reservations at 843-651-5099 or 843-651-7979.
Details: 7-10 p.m. at Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. $25 couple, and $30 for party with additional girls.
Ingram Planetarium open Fridays-Saturdays
Join a “Stars at Sunset” program, at 7 p.m. Friday, and “The Beatles Sing-A-Long!” 7 p.m. Saturday, along with a regular rotation of Sky Theater programs, noon-3 p.m. every Friday-Saturday. Details at 910-575-0033 or museumplanetarium.org.
Details: At Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Each show $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
HOB events include Badfish, Mardi Gras buffet
House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach), has various shows this weekend. Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ Badfish tribute to Sublime (www.badfish.com), with Sun Dried Vibes, 8 p.m. Friday. $10.
▪ Mardi Gras Party with jazz by Denny Hess Trio, and buffet dinner, 4 p.m. Saturday. Reservations at 843-913-3704.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m. Saturday. $42. www.murdermysteryproductions.com.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $31 ages 11 and older, $15.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
Carolina Improv rotates staple shows
Carolina Improv Company presents, all at 7:30 p.m.: “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” family friendly show on Fridays through March 17, and on March 15 and 22, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com) and $13 ages 4-11; and “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” for adults, March 11, 18 and 25 (also, “Menage-A-Prov,” this Saturday, and “Random Acts of Improv Comedy,” March 24), for $13.75 advance online or $15 at door. Details at 843-272-4242.
Details: At Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres.
Comments