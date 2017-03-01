Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 2

Three-day robotics tourney at convention center
The 14th annual FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Palmetto Regional Competition opens, with robot inspections, practice rounds and team warm-ups, 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday, then the tournament, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Details at 864-985-2329, 843-718-4592 or myrtlebeachfirstrobotics.com.
Details: At Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. All free to see.
Author shares memoir about Peace Corps
At “Coffee with Friends,” meet Carol Cissel, author of “Learning to Love Kimchi: Letters Home from a Peace Corps Volunteer,” her memoir of her coming of age based on penned from South Korea in the mid-1970s to her mother. Details at 843-915-5281 or www.hcml.org.
Details: 10 a.m. at Horry County Memorial Library North Myrtle Beach branch, 910 First Ave. S. Free.
Free monthly programs at Waccamaw Library
Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard, continues two free series on the first Thursdays monthly:
▪ Friends of the Waccamaw Library “1st Thursday” adult education series, 10 a.m., with O’Neal Smalls (rescheduled from October), from Freewoods Farm, the historic farm museum in the Burgess community. Group details at 843-314-3177 or www.thefowl.org, and from farm at 834-650-2064, 843-650-2734 or www.freewoodsfarm.com.
▪ Litchfield Tea & Poetry Series, with Jonathan K. Rice of Charlotte, founding editor of Iodine Poetry Journal, 3 p.m., with open mic afterward. Email bardowl2@aol.com or libbypoet@gmail.com; to reserve a seat, email sbremner@gtcounty.org.
More library details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Broadway Grand Prix racing into new year
Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park is back for a new year, open daily into summer, starting with the next week: noon-8 p.m. Thursday, and Sunday-March 9; noon-10 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Details at 843-839-4080 or broadwaygrandprix.com.
Details: At 1820 21st Ave N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17, across from Broadway at the Beach. Various pricing options.
HGTC addiction, recovery series meets weekly
Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s 10th annual Addiction and Recovery Series continues with weekly sessions, 7-9 p.m. in HGTC’s Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium on U.S. 501, after dinner served at 6 p.m. nearby in Cafe 1100, on campus, all for free. Details at 843-477-2154, or email casey.king@hgtc.edu:
▪ Thursday – with William C. Moyers, vice president of public affairs and community relations for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
▪ March 9 – with Faces and Voices of Recovery-Grand Strand sponsoring the screening of a new film, “Generation Found,” about a community coming together to spark a youth addiction recovery revolution.
