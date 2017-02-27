Entertainment

February 27, 2017 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 28

Exhibit opens, Oscar winner plays, at CCU

Two special events at Coastal Carolina University, on the main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway, are free:

▪ Opening of Liz Miller mixed media exhibit, “Requisite Beguilement,” through March 31, in Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, in Edwards College, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays – also on Thursday: lecture at 2 p.m. and reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery, and www.lizmiller.com.

▪ War & Society Film Series, with “The Counterfeiters,” a 2008 Oscar winner, 5 p.m. in The Coastal Theater, Lib Jackson Studio Union A-110, also with discussion afterward with Gary Schmidt, professor, about Holocaust’s portrayal in film and literature. 843-349-2741, www.coastal.edu/culturalarts, or email gschmidt@coastal.edu.

Two special demonstration days at L.W. Paul farm

Two special events remembering old customs, are on tap this week: “Wash Day,” with clothes washing demonstrations from the early 20th century, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday; and cooking demos showing how shad fish, including the roe, was cleaned and fried, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. Details at 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.

Details: At Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, at U.S. 701, north of Conway, open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, and free.

Mardi Gras celebrations include two parades

▪ Mardi Gras Parade, 5 p.m. from Dick’s Last Resort, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. 843-272-7794, 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com.

▪ “Marshi Gras on the MarshWalk,” on Murrells Inlet MarshWalk complex, on north end of U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, with “Costume Contest Parade,” 7 p.m. from Bovine’s (register on site, 5-6:35 p.m.) to The Wicked Tuna, with announcement of winners at 8:30 p.m. Also in parade: Grand Strand Blues Band, including Juke Joint Johnny from Charleston – known as “The Harmonica High Priest of the Southeast.” 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com.

▪ Mardi Gras Party, with Grand Strand Blues Band, 9 p.m. at The Warehouse, 104 Laurel St., Conway. 843-248-3287.

Alligator Adventure, including hyenas, open daily

Alligator Adventure, also home to spotted hyenas, Chilean flamingos and other wildlife, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Details at 843-361-0789 or alligatoradventure.com.

Details: At Alligator Adventure, adjacent to Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Plus tax: $22.99 ages 13-61, $20.99 ages 62 and older, $19.99 military (with ID), $16.99 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger – and second-day-free pass available for return within seven days. Annual passes are $49.99 for adults and $37.99 children.

Shop book sale at North Myrtle Beach library

The Friends of the North Myrtle Beach Library have a continuous used-book sale, with all proceeds going toward activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children.. Details at 843-915-5281 or www.hcml.org.

Details: At Horry County Memorial Library North Myrtle Beach branch, 910 First Ave. S. – open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

