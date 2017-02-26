Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 27

‘Spring Show’ at Franklin Square Gallery
A “Spring Show,” with various artists’ artworks, opens, continuing through March 18, Also, meet many artists at First Friday Gallery Walk reception, 5-7 p.m. Friday. Details at 910-457-5450 or www.franklinsquaregallery.com.
Details: At Franklin Square Gallery, 130 E. West St., Southport, N.C. – open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Free.
Join park’s ‘Coastal Kayaking’ on Mondays
Mondays in “Coastal Kayaking,” take a guided salt-marsh tour – for ages 9 and older, and with adult accompaniment through age 15 – Pre-registration required with Black River Outdoors Center at 843-546-4840 by 4 p.m. the previous Sunday. More nature program details at 843-235-8755, 843-237-4440 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.comwww.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
Details: 10 a.m.-noon – Meet by 9:45 a.m. at gift shop at Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens, then caravan to from Oyster Landing in Murrells Inlet, a half-mile north of park entrance. $40.
Escape to see ‘Jackie’ film biography
Fans of independent, classic, foreign and notable films might like an easy escape for Cinematique of Wilmington, next with “Jackie,” about the former first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy, starring Natalie Portman. It’s rated R, and 100 minutes long. Details at 910-632-2285 or thalianhall.org.
Details: 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington, for $8 plus tax.
Play with, observe club’s model trains
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free.
Comments