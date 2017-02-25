Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 26

Outings ideas include two plays
▪ “Flashback Cinema,” at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays: “Singin’ in the Rain,” from 1952, on Feb. 26 and March 1; “Rear Window” (1954), March 5 and 8; “Dirty Dancing” (1987), March 12 and 15; and “Young Frankenstein” (1971), March 19 and 22. Each screening at regular movie prices. 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
▪ “She Made Space” play finale, 3 p.m. at Atlantic Stage, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical,” 3 p.m. Sundays through March 5, and 7:30 p.m. March 1-4, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23, plus ticketing fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Michael Bolton, 7:30 p.m. at Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington, N.C. $39.60-$94. 910-362-7999 or cfcc.edu/capefearstage/tickets-and-events/.
Special art exhibits glisten into spring
▪ At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open 1-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, and free: companion displays “Stitchin’ and Pullin’ – Painted Illustrations by Cozbi Cabbera,” through April 16, and“Gee’s Bend: From Quilts to Prints,” through April 23; and “The Fabric of Our Collection,” through April 23. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
▪ At Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily: “Shine On, Gullah. Shine On,” with quilts, fabric collages, and prints by Dorothy Montgomery of Charleston, noon-4:30 p.m. daily through March 12; and “Life in the American West,” through April 23. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
