Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 25

Swords go down hatch at Ripley’s Odditorium
▪ Quilt Gala, by Horry County Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ocean Lakes Family Campground Recreation Center, at U.S. 17 Business and S.C. 544, just north of Surfside Beach (238-5636 or www.oceanlakes.com). $5 ages 13 and older, otherwise free. Reach museum, 805 Main St., Conway, where winning quilts in each category – as chosen by public – will be exhibited in March, at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ Special sensory showing of “Rock Dog,” for families with children with autism, 10 a.m. at Grand 14 Cinema at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Free for first 100 people, otherwise $5 each. 609-744-0099, championautismnetwork.com, or email beckylarge66@gmail.com.
▪ “Science Cinema” with Disneynature’s “Earth” narrated by James Earl Jones and rated G, at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. at N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville, 415 S. Madison St. Free, but donations appreciated. 910-914-4185 or www.naturalsciences.org.
▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at East Bay Deli, 3914 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-858-6784, 843-215-4165 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
▪ KidzTime Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., including appearance by Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man, at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-444-3200, 800-386-4662 or www.broadwayatthebeach.com.
▪ “Mirrored Images: Race Relations Today and Yesterday” Black History Month observance, 1-2:30 p.m. – with Herb Frazier, Bernard Edward Powers Jr. and Marjory Wentworth, authors of “We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emanuel,” and performance by Rozlyn Sorrel, a singer from Charlotte, N.C. – at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park, open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with garden admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger – but with seating reservations at 843-235-6049. More details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ Zumbathon, for Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach (843-249-4948, or www.humanesocietynmb.org), noon-2 p.m. at LifeQuest Swim & Fitness, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River. $5 donation admission. 843-222-0062 or email digscarolina@sc.rr.com, or 216-313-0032, or email betsy.shortle@gmail.com.
▪ “Winter Parrot Head Fest,” noon-5 p.m., with music by Paul Grimshaw and Parrot Party bands, at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $8; bring two canned/dry food items for food bank and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ World Sword Swallower’s Day presentation, at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, 901-915 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, 2-2:25 p.m., headlined by 18-year-old Haley Hall. Free to see. Also, afterward: Ripley’s will have a “Carolina Love” discount, to all five Myrtle Beach sites with tickets $10 plus tax for each, for S.C. and N.C. residents with ID, for use by Feb. 28. 843-448-2331 or www.ripleys.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ At Coastal Carolina University main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway: The Stardusters big band (843-215-3377) in “Swing Music Through the Ages,” 3 p.m. in Johnson Auditorium, in Wall College of Business building, with $20 donation is requested, to go toward Osher Lifelong Learning Institute; and finales of “Oklahoma!” in Wheelwright Auditorium, on 3 p.m., for $17 (843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts), and 6:30 p.m., with pre-show cocktail hour and dessert reception afterward, in benefit for fine arts scholarships, for $50 – buy these tickets at 843-349-2421.
▪ “Myrtle Beach Heart Ball,” for American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. 6 p.m. at Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, 10000 Beach Club Drive, north of Myrtle Beach, near U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, and Briarcliffe Acres. $200. 843-282-2901 or www.heart.org.
▪ The Aristocats jazz quartet, 6:30-8 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Reservations requested at 843-545-3623, or email sbremner@gtcounty.org. (georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov).
▪ The Midtown Men – with four original stars from “Jersey Boys” on Broadway – 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $39.95, $44.95 or $49.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions (www.murdermysteryproductions.com), 7 p.m. at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach. $42.
▪ “She Made Space” play, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Atlantic Stage, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and March 1-4, and 3 p.m. Sundays, through March 5, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23, plus ticketing fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Jimmie “JJ” Walker, with Todd Link and Cooter Douglas opening, 8 and 10:15 p.m. at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. $20 or $22. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
