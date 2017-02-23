Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 24

Free movies for adults at two city sites
▪ “Girl on the Train,” 1:30 p.m., in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ “Sully,” 3 p.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. 843-918-2380.
Avatar band brings blues, jazz to library
Jerry Edwards and the Avatar Blue Jazz and Blues Band will perform a free concert. Details at 843-915-5281 or www.hcml.org.
Details: 3 p.m. at Horry County Memorial Library North Myrtle Beach branch, 910 First Ave. S.
Juicy J, Belly get HOB weekend rolling
House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach), has various shows this weekend. Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ Jeremiah Reyes and Stan Gregory, playing 6:30 p.m. in restaurant on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
▪ Juicy J and Belly, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $35.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m. Saturday. $42. www.murdermysteryproductions.com.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $31 ages 11 and older, $15.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
CCU’s ‘Oklahoma!’ reaches final weekend
Head to “Oklahoma!” with Coastal Carolina University students on stage – 7:30 p.m. Friday or 3 p.m. Saturday, for $17. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts. (Also: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with a pre-show cocktail hour and dessert reception afterward, in benefit for fine arts scholarships, for $50; buy tickets for this benefit at 843-349-2421.)
Details: In CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway.
Improv unloads laughs on Friday, Saturday
By Carolina Improv Company, both at 7:30 p.m.: “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” for all ages, Friday, for for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com) and $13 ages 4-11; and “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” for adults, Saturday, for $13.75 advance or $15 at door. Details at 843-272-4242.
Details: At Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres.
Wilson Center hosts Midtown Men, Bolton
Escape to the Port City for two concerts this weekend, both at 7:30 p.m.: The Midtown Men – with four original stars from “Jersey Boys” on Broadway – on Friday, for $31.50 to $65; and Michael Bolton, on Sunday, for $39.60-$94. Details at 910-362-7999 or cfcc.edu/capefearstage/tickets-and-events/.
Details: At Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington, N.C.
