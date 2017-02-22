University of Illinois kicks off 150th birthday celebration

The University of Illinois is kicking off a 15-month celebration of the institution's 150th birthday.
The party will start next week with a Tuesday ceremony at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. Musicians from the university's School of Music will perform, and Chancellor Robert Jones will cut a cake the university describes as "crowd-sized."
The University of Illinois was established in 1867 as a land grant institution.
Other events are planned in coming months to mark the sesquicentennial. They include new musical compositions and performances, several new books and a groundbreaking for the new Siebel Center for Design.
