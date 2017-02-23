Shows abundant, including sword swallowers, Quilt Gala | Best Bets

SATURDAY | 02.25
Swords go down the hatch at Ripley’s Odditorium
For the 10th time, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditoriums will celebrate World Sword Swallower’s Day, on Saturday, and they include the Ripley’s site in its block of attractions at 901-915 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
The show is free to see, outside the Odditorium at 2 p.m., in a presentation headlined by Haley Hall, an 18-year-old whom Ripley’s records state was the youngest sword swallower in the world when she downed her first sword at age 15. A grand finale is slated for 2:25 p.m. Ripley’s mascot Sharkee also will visit, with music from Corey Holden, director of Ripley’s Ruckus Drumline & Fun Squad.
After the show, Ripley’s will have a “Carolina Love” discount, to all five Myrtle Beach sites: the aforementioned cluster, with Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, Haunted Adventure, Marvelous Mirror Maze and 5D Moving Theater – and at Ripley’s Aquarium, at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue North, between U.S. 17 Bypass and Robert M. Grissom Parkway – with tickets $10 plus tax for each, for S.C. and N.C. residents with ID, for use by Feb. 28. Also, $1 from every ticket sale through this promotion will be donated to the American Heart Association.
Details at 843-448-2331 or www.ripleys.com/myrtlebeach, also for aquarium at 843-916-0888, 800-734-8888 or www.ripleysaquarium.com.
FRIDAY | 02.24
Foundation’s ‘Canvas and Cocktails’ salutes students for artworks
The Waccamaw Community Foundation for Horry County Special Needs and Disabilities will salute its art students with the “Canvas and Cocktails, A Gallery Art Show,” a benefit with more than 100 artworks.
The opening reception is 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at William H. Miller Studios and Fine Art Gallery, 714 Main St., Myrtle Beach, and it includes a silent auction of luxury items paired with a work of art for attendees to bid on, an unveiling of a mosaic of paintings by the artists, and a gallery talk at 6 p.m.
Admission is free through the exhibit, continuing 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays at the gallery through March 3.
Details at 843-347-0919, or email sujohn@sccoast.net.
FRIDAY, MONDAY | 02.24, 02.27
Other art shows cover quilts, seasonal showcases
▪ 22nd annual Quilt Gala, by Horry County Museum – with a 2017 challenge theme of “Beatlemania” – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Ocean Lakes Family Campground Recreation Center, at U.S. 17 Business and S.C. 544, just north of Surfside Beach (238-5636 or www.oceanlakes.com). $5 ages 13 and older, otherwise free. More details from museum, 805 Main St., Conway, where winning quilts in each category – as chosen by public – will be exhibited in March. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ “Winter Art Show” – with landscape oils by Rob Crombie; Black pastel and charcoal drawings by Karen Edgar, Nicholas Hill, and Christian Pyle; acrylics by Peter Estes and Shannon Hallstein; Impressionist body sculptures by Lawrence Feir; Lowcountry oils by Michael Kennedy; monochromatic scenes by Connie Logan; geometrical abstracts by Yuriy Petrov; acrylic landscapes and portraits by Daniel Simeonov; and oil paintings by Michael Craig and Thomas Davis, gallery owners – through May 1 at Collectors Cafe & Art Gallery, 7740 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, open noon-midnight Mondays-Saturdays. (Lunch available 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, dinner 5:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.) 843-449-9370 at collectorscafeandgallery.com.
▪ “Spring Show,” with various artists’ artworks, opening Monday, through March 18, at Franklin Square Gallery, 130 E. West St., Southport, N.C. – open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Free. Also, meet many artists at First Friday Gallery Walk reception, 5-7 p.m. March 3. 910-457-5450 or www.franklinsquaregallery.com.
SATURDAY | 02.25
Gather for ‘Mirrored Images,’ ‘Swing Through the Ages’
▪ “Mirrored Images: Race Relations Today and Yesterday” Black History Month observance, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday – with Herb Frazier, Bernard Edward Powers Jr. and Marjory Wentworth, authors of “We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emanuel,” and performance by Rozlyn Sorrel, a singer from Charlotte, N.C. – at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park, open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with garden admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger – but with seating reservations at 843-235-6049. More details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ The Stardusters big band’s “Swing Music Through the Ages,” 3 p.m. Saturday, in Coastal Carolina University’s Johnson Auditorium, in Wall College of Business building, on the main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. A $20 donation is requested, to go toward CCU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Details at 843-215-3377. 843-215-3377.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY, TUESDAY | 02.25, 02.26, 02.28
KidzTime, Zumbathon, Midtown Men among special events
▪ 15th annual KidzTime Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, including appearance by Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man, at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-444-3200, 800-386-4662 or www.broadwayatthebeach.com.
▪ Zumbathon, for Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach (843-249-4948, or www.humanesocietynmb.org), noon-2 p.m. Saturday at LifeQuest Swim & Fitness, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River. $5 donation admission. 843-222-0062 or email digscarolina@sc.rr.com, or 216-313-0032, or email betsy.shortle@gmail.com.
▪ “Winter Parrot Head Fest,” noon-5 p.m. Saturday, with music by Paul Grimshaw and Parrot Party bands, at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $8; bring two canned/dry food items for food bank and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ American Heart Association’s “Myrtle Beach Heart Ball,” 6 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, 10000 Beach Club Drive, north of Myrtle Beach, near U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, and Briarcliffe Acres. $200. 843-282-2901 or www.heart.org.
▪ The Midtown Men – with four original stars from “Jersey Boys” on Broadway – 7 p.m. Saturday at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $39.95, $44.95 or $49.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ “Flashback Cinema,” at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays: “Singin’ in the Rain,” from 1952, on Feb. 26 and March 1; “Rear Window” (1954), March 5 and 8; “Dirty Dancing” (1987), March 12 and 15; and “Young Frankenstein” (1971), March 19 and 22. Each screening at regular movie prices. 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
▪ “Marshi Gras on the MarshWalk,” Tuesday on complex on north end of U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, with “Costume Contest Parade,” 7 p.m. from Bovine’s (register on site, 5-6:35 p.m.) to The Wicked Tuna, with announcement of winners at 8:30 p.m. 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com.
