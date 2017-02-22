Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 23

Astronaut to celebrate Ron McNair’s life
Two-time space traveler Christopher Cassidy will discuss the life and accomplishments of fellow astronaut Ron McNair during a Black History Month symposium, “In The Spirit of Ron McNair,” also with younger brother Eric McNair, and Clyde Bess, director of the Ron McNair Life Center director. A Lake City native, Ron McNair died in 1986 when space shuttle Challenger exploded after launch. Details at 843-884-2727 or patriotspoint.org.
Details: 11 a.m. at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant Free admission and parking for this event.
HGTC addiction, recovery series meets weekly
Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s 10th annual Addiction and Recovery Series continues with weekly sessions, 7-9 p.m. in HGTC’s Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium on U.S. 501, after dinner served at 6 p.m. nearby in Cafe 1100, on campus, all for free. Details at 843-477-2154, or email casey.king@hgtc.edu:
▪ Thursday – with panel of HGTC students, faculty, and staff e in recovery from various addictions.
▪ March 2 – with William C. Moyers, vice president of public affairs and community relations for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
▪ March 9 – with Faces and Voices of Recovery-Grand Strand sponsoring the screening of a new film, “Generation Found,” about a community coming together to spark a youth addiction recovery revolution.
‘She Made Space’ starts at Atlantic Stage
Meredith Dayna Levy’s “She Made Space,” about a tourist’s arrival in Paris, and retracing her steps to get there, will play this weekend only, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Show time is 90 minutes, without intermission. Details at 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
Details: At Atlantic Stage, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members.
Guitar duo to play Williamson Auditorium
Loren Barrigar and Mark Mazengarb (www.lorenandmark.com) will give a guitar duo concert. Details at 910-755-7416; 800-754-1050, ext. 7416; or www.bccowa.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. at Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. $29 adults, $27 seniors and students, and $10 ages 12 and younger.
Aristocats jazz up Chapin Library as duo
The Aristocats – in a duo with Lloyd Kaplan on woodwinds and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – will perform. Details at 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
Details: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free.
Escape for French Film Festival daily
The Tournees French Film Festival, with English subtitles, continues: twinbill Thursday with “Realite” 12:30 p.m. and “My Golden Days” 6 p.m.; and “Saint Laurent,” 6 p.m. Friday. Details at cfcc.edu/frenchfilmfest.
Details: At Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium, 502 N. Front St., Wilmington, N.C. Free.
