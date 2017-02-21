Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 22

Museum host for documentaries on Wednesdays
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup of ETV-produced biographies about S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – World War II, Feb. 22; 20th Century, March 1; Late 20th Century, Parts I and II, March 8 and 15, respectively; and Modern, March 22. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’ opens in Conway
Theatre of the Republic opens “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical,” following a dance trio taking their act to the middle of Australia. Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 5, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23, plus ticketing fees.
CCU theater group heads to ‘Oklahoma!’
See Coastal Carolina University students in “Oklahoma!” – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday, for $17. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts. (Also: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25, with a pre-show cocktail hour and dessert reception afterward, in benefit for fine arts scholarships, for $50; buy these tickets at 843-349-2421.)
Details: In CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway.
Mark, Walker entertain at Comedy Cabana
Vinnie Mark will entertain at 8 p.m. Wednesday, for $15 or $17.50, then Jimmie “JJ” Walker will headline at 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, for $20 or $22. Todd Link and Cooter Douglas will open each night as well. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: At Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach.
Cruise-ins roll every Wednesday in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 4-7 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Aristocats trio jams with jazz at Old Bull
The Aristocats jazz trio – with Lloyd Kaplan on clarinet and saxophone, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – plays on Wednesdays, with plans through March. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull & Bush Pub & Eatery, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
