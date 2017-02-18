Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 19

School of Rock, Keillor, Harpeth Rising in concerts
▪ Hot Rod Promotions cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cheesesteak U, 1315 U.S. 501 Business, Conway, near Oliver’s Restaurant. (Also, 4-7 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement.) Free. 843-503-8245.
▪ Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild meeting (wacg.org), 1:30 p.m. with program by Janet Rodgers, at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
▪ “Flashback Cinema,” at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, with “The Godfather,” from 1972, at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, at regular movie prices. 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
▪ Myrtle Beach Orchid Society meeting, 2:30 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 910-579-7089 or 843-236-2221.
▪ “Arts at the Church” series, with Angie Capone, singer and guitarist, and art exhibit beforehand by Molly Hye and Yvanne Knight, 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach. Free. 843-650-0313, or email arts.at.the church@gmail.com.
▪ “A Thing with Feathers” finale, 3 p.m. at Atlantic Stage, in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ Swamp Fox Players auditions for “Animagic: Songs from the World of Animation,” for cabaret/concert-style shows in May: 3-5 p.m. Sunday and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Prepare 32 bars, two minutes maximum, with accompaniment track, but no music from “Frozen” or “Wicked.” Details: email garyrlife@hotmail.com. Also: 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
▪ Dino Capone’s School of Rock “Graduation Concert,” with four bands of youth ages 11-18, 5 p.m. at House of Blues, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach), for $6 advance or $10 day of event. 843-222-7155 or www.dinocaponesschoolofrock.com.
▪ Garrison Keillor, 6 p.m. at Calvin Gilmore Theatre, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach. $59.13 or $64.50 ($31.18 child in both of these levels), or $69.88. 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
▪ “Listen Up Brunswick County” series, with Harpeth Rising, 7:30 p.m. in event center at Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. (www.bccowa.com). $20 advance, or $24 at door, cash or check only. 860-485-3354 or www.listenupbrunswickcounty.com.
