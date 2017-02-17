Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 18

Variety of outings, concerts for folks of all ages
▪ “African American Heritage Day,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, near McClellanville, off U.S. 17, 16 miles south from Georgetown. $15 adults or $7.50 students, including house tour. 843-546-9361 or www.southcarolinaparks.com/hampton.
▪ “Black History Fish Fry,” with opening ceremony 10 a.m., fireside chat 11 a.m., and meal noon ($8 donation requested). 834-650-2064, 843-650-2734 or www.freewoodsfarm.com.
▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 4390 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Free. 843-455-5865, 843-215-4165 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
▪ Nature program on alligators, 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ “Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast,” noon-4 p.m. at Hot Fish Club, 4911 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. $30 all you can eat. 843-916-7276 or www.gsscene.com.
▪ “Saturday Bonfire,” noon-5 p.m.,with music by Jody Hunter till 4 p.m., at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. Free. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ Horry County Museum events, both free: Jenna Hill lecture on icebergs along S.C. and Florida coast, 1 p.m. at museum, 805 Main St., Conway (843-915-5320); and traditional music demonstration, 1-3:30 p.m. at L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, at U.S. 701, north of Conway (843-365-3596). www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ “Wine & Chocolate Pairing,” 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. at Silver Coast Winery tasting room, 105 S. Howe St., Southport, N.C. $18. 910-777-5151 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.
▪ “Meet Me at the Museum: Saturday Explorations” series, with “Birds Around Us,” 1:30 p.m. at N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville, 415 S. Madison St. Free. 910-914-4185 or www.naturalsciences.org.
▪ “Voices in the Village at Friendfield,” 2-5 p.m. at Hobcaw Barony, on U.S. 17, north of Georgetown, with patrons driving their own vehicles into village once occupied by emancipated slaves and their descendants until 1952. $25. Registration required at 843-546-4623 or hobcawbarony.org. More details at betweenthewaters.org.
▪ Strand Cinema, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown: “Race,” about the late Jesse Owens’ Olympic quest in 1936, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Innocents,” 7 p.m. Each $5 for members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ Calligraphy workshop, for ages 15 and older, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Hobby Lobby, 1430 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. $30. Register at www.charlestonsccalligraphy.com, or email Lawrence.natasha@gmail.com.
▪ Peter Fletcher, classical guitarist, 6:30-8 p.m. at Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ Long Bay Symphony and Carolina Master Chorale – with Capathia Jenkins, Morgan James and Hugh Panero – in “Bravo Broadway,” ninth annual benefit for Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m. at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert M. Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North, for $40, $45 or $50. 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
▪ Grand Strand Beach Social Dancers’ social dance in “A Night of Romance” theme, with music provided by Alyce and Steve, 7-10 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $7. 843-492-4992.
▪ Loretta Lynn, 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $47.95, $57.96 or $67.95, plus tax. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ Brantley Gilbert, with Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, and Brian Davis, 7 p.m. at Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20. Details 843-679-9417 or www.florenceciviccenter.com. Tickets $29.75, $34.75 or $39.75, at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
▪ Coastal Carolina University students in “Oklahoma!” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 22-24, and 3 p.m. Feb. 25, in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, off U.S. 501 in Conway, for $17. 843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
▪ “A Thing with Feathers,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Atlantic Stage, in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ “Take the Stage” open-mic night, 8 p.m. at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common. Free to see; $2 to perform. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
On your mark: Count birds this weekend
Join the 20th annual “Great Backyard Bird Count,” daily through Monday, by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society, and Bird Studies Canada. It’s open to anybody, anywhere, and free.
Details: Computer access required at birdcount.org. The three-step process is simple: Create an online account, count birds for at least 15 minutes in one location -- and feel free to count in as many places and on as many days of the four as desired; and fill out a checklist for each day, with more than one checklist per location per day also welcome.
Comments