Carolina Country Music Fest organizers to announce opening night act soon

Organizers for the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest plan to announce Feb. 24 which artist will perform on June 8 — the Thursday night before the three-day event that brings thousands of country music fans to the former Pavilion Amusement Park site each summer.
Opening night performers for the first two summers have included Gary Allan and Sam Hunt.
So far, the 2017 lineup includes Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Billy Currington, Lee Brice, Bug & Rich, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Granger Smith, and the recently added Luke Combs.
The three-day event officially begins June 9, but organizers have hosted a Thursday night kick-off party since its first year in 2015.
Tickets are currently $179 for the three-day pass, $399 for the three-day main stage VIP pass, and $1,099 for the super VIP three-day pass, which includes a full bar, food and beverage, , air-conditioned catering tent with seating,
