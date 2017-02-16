Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 17

Veterans invited to monthly luncheons
Veterans of all services are invited to Merchant Marines’ monthly lunch meetings. Details at 843-685-1964 or www.usmmsc.com.
Details: Buy lunch at noon, meet at 1 p.m., at Veterans Cafe & Grille (also home of Mini Military Museum), 3544 Northgate Blvd., Myrtle Beach, in Northgate Plaza, off S.C. 707 at southwest corner at U.S. 17, near CVS and Dollar General.
Special events include Owens documentary
▪ “The Accountant” movie, for adults, 1:30 p.m., in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ At Strand Cinema, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown: Friday: “The Innocents” at 2:30 p.m., and “Race,” about the late Jesse Owens’ Olympic quest in 1936, at 7 p.m.; then on Saturday: “Race” 2:30 p.m. and “The Innocents,” 7 p.m. Each $5 for members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ At Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus (843-918-2380): “Jason Bourne” movie, for adults, at 3 p.m., for free; and social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m., for $7 (570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com).
Eagles tribute band among HOB entertainers
House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach), has an array of shows this weekend. Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ Jeremiah Reyes and Stan Gregory, playing 6:30 p.m. in restaurant on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
▪ On the Border, Eagles tribute, 8:30 p.m. Friday. $11-$13.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m. Saturday. $42. www.murdermysteryproductions.com.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $31 ages 11 and older, $15.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
▪ Dino Capone’s School of Rock “Graduation Concert,” 5 p.m. Sunday. $6 advance or $10 day of event (843-222-7155 or www.dinocaponesschoolofrock.com).
On your mark: Count birds this weekend
Join the 20th annual “Great Backyard Bird Count,” Friday-Monday, by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society, and Bird Studies Canada. It’s open to anybody, anywhere, and free.
Details: Computer access required at birdcount.org. The three-step process is simple: Create an online account, count birds for at least 15 minutes in one location -- and feel free to count in as many places and on as many days of the four as desired; and fill out a checklist for each day, with more than one checklist per location per day also welcome.
‘A Thing with Feathers’ in final weekend
The world premiere of “A Thing with Feathers” goes one more weekend: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Details at 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
Details: At Atlantic Stage, in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members).
