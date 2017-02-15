Judge sets aside convictions of 4 men in 1995 murders

Four Chicago men who were convicted of a double murder and robbery that occurred in 1995 had their convictions set aside by a Cook County judge.
Prosecutors in July dropped the charges against Charles Johnson and Larod Styles, but then State's Attorney Anita Alvarez said they would be retried. Both men were freed on bail.
Alvarez's replacement, Kim Foxx, decided not to retry the men, saying her office would not be able to sustain its burden of proof if the cases were retried.
Johnson and Styles were sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Yousef Ali and Khalid Ibrahim during a robbery of the victims' car dealership.
Lawshawn Ezell, who was convicted of armed robbery, completed his 20-year prison sentence. Troshawn McCoy, who has nearly finished serving his 55-year prison sentence, was awaiting a hearing on his petition for a new trial Wednesday.
