Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 21

Catch Collectors Cafe art show through May 1
The Winter Art Show continues through May 1, with more than 100 works in a variety of media by Rob Crombie, Karen Edgar, Peter Estes, Lawrence Feir, Shannon Hallstein, Nicholas Hill, Michael Kennedy, Connie Logan, Yuriy Petrov, Christian Pyle, Daniel Simeonov, and the gallery owners, Michael Craig and Thomas Davis. Details at 843-449-9370 at collectorscafeandgallery.com.
Details: Noon-midnight Mondays-Saturdays at Collectors Cafe & Art Gallery, 7740 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. (Lunch available 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, dinner 5:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.)
Follow Iranian girl’s journey in ‘Perseolis’ film
The “International Film Series: Crossing Borders” continues with “Persepolis,” an animated feature, with English subtitles, about an adolescent Iranian girl sent to a French school in Vienna, Austria. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
Details: 5 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University’s The Coastal Theater, Lib Jackson Studio Union A-110, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway. Free.
Aristocats jazz up library twice as duo
The Aristocats – in a duo with Lloyd Kaplan on woodwinds and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – will perform concerts, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Details at 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
Details: At Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free.
‘Last stop, Georgetown’ covers total eclipse
Join a town hall meeting with personnel from the Multiverse Space Sciences Laboratory of the University of California, Berkeley, to discuss ideas and ways to celebrate the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, for which the path will cross Georgetown before moving over the Atlantic Ocean, and plans for an “Eclipse Megamovie Project.” Details at multiverse.ssl.berkeley.edu/ and eclipsemega.movie/.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at Howard Auditorium, 1610 Hawkins St., Georgetown, west from U.S. 17, just north of Sampit River bridge. Free.
Escape for French Film Festival daily
The Tournees French Film Festival, with English subtitles, continues: “Francofonia,” 12:30 p.m. Tuesday; “Valley of Love,” 6 p.m. Wednesday; twinbill Thursday with “Realite” 12:30 p.m. and “My Golden Days” 6 p.m.; and “Saint Laurent,” 6 p.m. Friday. Details at cfcc.edu/frenchfilmfest.
Details: At Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium, 502 N. Front St., Wilmington, N.C. All free.
