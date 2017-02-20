Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 21

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

1:27 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.20

0:30 "I look free, but I ain't free"

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:39 Explore WonderWorks at Broadway at the Beach

2:41 Magician/Bartender Xavier Hartsoe talks Tinder, Trump and the Mad Irishman | Hot Pour

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour

3:58 Comedian/bartender Jimmy Mathieu talks life and the Texas Top Shelf Margarita at Suck Bang Blow | Hot Pour