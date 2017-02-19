Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 20

Escape for French Film Festival daily
The Tournees French Film Festival opens, with this schedule, all with English subtitles: “Pierrot Le Fou” at 6 p.m. Monday; “Francofonia,” 12:30 p.m. Tuesday; “Valley of Love,” 6 p.m. Wednesday; twinbill Thursday with “Realite” 12:30 p.m. and “My Golden Days” 6 p.m.; and “Saint Laurent,” 6 p.m. Friday. cfcc.edu/frenchfilmfest.
Details: At Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium, 502 N. Front St., Wilmington, N.C. All free.
Great Backyard Bird Count in last day
Join the 20th annual “Great Backyard Bird Count,” which closes Monday, by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society, and Bird Studies Canada. It’s open to anybody, anywhere, and free.
Details: Computer access required at birdcount.org. The three-step process is simple: Create an online account, count birds for at least 15 minutes in one location -- and feel free to count in as many places and on as many days of the four as desired; and fill out a checklist for each day, with more than one checklist per location per day also welcome.
Play with, observe club’s model trains
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free.
Brookgreen doubles up on special exhibits
Brookgreen Gardens has two special exhibits into spring. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org:
▪ “Shine On, Gullah. Shine On,” with quilts, fabric collages, and prints by Dorothy Montgomery of Charleston, noon-4:30 p.m. daily through March 12.
▪ “Life in the American West,” through April 23.
Details: At Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park, open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger.
