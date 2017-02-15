Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 16

Two more concerts on ‘Promenades’ slate
The 31st annual “FPC Promenades” Concert Series continues with Andre Courville, bass-baritone, with Danielle Orlando on piano, at 1 p.m. Thursday; and “From the Subway to Broadway with Love,” 1 p.m. March 9, with the FPC Players and band, with soloists Brown Bradley, Jeff Jones, Noreen O’Reilly-Hancheck, Clare Reigart, and Lois Taylor. More details at 843-448-4496 or www.fpcconcerts.com.
Details: At First Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. If available, tickets sold 15 minutes at the door before each concert, for $15.
Aristocats fill Little River Library with jazz
The Aristocats will give a swing and Dixie jazz concert. Details at 843-399-5541 or www.hcml.org.
Details: 1-2 p.m. at Horry County Memorial Library Little River branch, 107 S.C. 57 N., in back of Ralph Ellis County Building. Free.
Trejo kicks off special annual HGTC series
Danny Trejo, an actor known for many works since the late 1980s will speak to kick off Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s 10th annual Addiction and Recovery Series. Details from Professor Casey King, series founder and coordinator, at 843-477-2154, or email casey.king@hgtc.edu.
Details: 7-9 p.m. in HGTC’s Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium on U.S. 501, after dinner served at 6 p.m. nearby in Cafe 1100, on campus. Free.
Special CCU events include ‘Oklahoma!’ opening
Coastal Carolina University, on the main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway, has two special events:
▪ Tevin Lucas, 20-year-old motivational speaker who found a new college path after injuries ended football aspirations, 6 p.m. in Edwards Recital Hall, as final session of “Making Black History Series.” Free. 843-349-2863 or coastal.edu/multicultural.
▪ “Oklahoma!” – 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Feb. 22-24, and 3 p.m. Feb. 25, in Wheelwright Auditorium, for $17. 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts. (Also: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25, with a pre-show cocktail hour and dessert reception afterward, in benefit for fine arts scholarships, for $50; buy tickets for this benefit at 843-349-2421.)
‘A Thing with Feathers’ in final weekend
The world premiere of “A Thing with Feathers” goes one more weekend: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Details at 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
Details: At Atlantic Stage, in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members).
Comedy duo to spend three nights at club
“The Charming Hooligans vs. Saints and Sinners,” with Tim Kidd and Jamie Morgan, opens for three nights. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 9:15 p.m. Saturday at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. $15.
