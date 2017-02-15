Jordan Rager joins the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest lineup

Loganville, Georgia native Jordan Rager was announced Wednesday as the latest addition to the 2017 Carolina Country Music Festival.
Rager, who is scheduled to perform at The Boathouse’s Free Show Friday on March 24, is slated to perform at Myrtle Beach’s three-day country event on June 11.
Carolina Country Music Fest in 2017 runs from June 8-11 at the old Pavilion Amusement Park site between 8th and 9th avenues North, along Ocean Boulevard. Rager joins Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Billy Currington, Lee Brice and more for this summer’s biggest concert in Myrtle Beach,
