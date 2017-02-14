Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 15

Documentaries change weekly at museum
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup of ETV-produced biographies about S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – Early 20th Century, Parts II, Feb. 15; World War II, Feb. 22; 20th Century, March 1; Late 20th Century, Parts I and II, March 8 and 15, respectively; and Modern, March 22. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with free admission.
Paint your own pottery at studio
A paint-your-own pottery studio has special classes this week, with all rates plus tax: Canvas painting, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, in 16 by 20 inches of an anchor, tree, or elephants, for $30, or an owl in tree, 12 by 12 inches, for $25; and on Thursday: paint a palm tree or peacock on a plate, 1-3 p.m., for $25, and “Ladies/Date Night,” 6:30-9 p.m., at various prices for artworks. Details at 843-236-3009 or www.harry-the-potter.com.
Details: At Harry the Potter, 4007B Belle Terre Blvd., off U.S. 501, west of Forestbook Road and Food Lion plaza, near Forestbrook community, just east of S.C. 31.
Forum covers ‘Healthy Wrists and Hands’
A monthly “Dinner with a Doctor” series continues with “Healthy Wrists and Hands,” with Dr. Andrew Putman and Sonia Lyons, a certified hand therapist. Free, with preregistration at 843-294-1941, ext. 363; or through www.cosdocs.com.
Details: 6-7 p.m. at Carolina Orthopaedics, 3545 Frontage Road, Suite 200, Murrells Inlet.
Youth, CCU orchestras join for winter concert
The Long Bay Symphony Youth Orchestra and Coastal Carolina University Orchestra will have their winter concert, performing such works as such Strauss’ “Voices of Spring Waltzes” and Dvorak’s “Slavonic Dances.” Buy tickets at 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, off U.S. 501 in Conway. $10 adults, $5 students.
Cruise-ins roll every Wednesday in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 4-7 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Aristocats trio jams with jazz at Old Bull
The Aristocats jazz trio – with Lloyd Kaplan on clarinet and saxophone, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – plays on Wednesdays, with plans through March. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull & Bush Pub & Eatery, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
