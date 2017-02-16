‘Bravo Broadway’ benefit back for ninth year | Best Bets

FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 02.17-02.20
Concerts include ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ Keillor, School of Rock
▪ Justin Heyward, voice from The Moody Blues, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington, N.C. $27-$70. 910-362-7999 or cfcc.edu/capefearstage/tickets-and-events/.
▪ Long Bay Symphony and Carolina Master Chorale – with Capathia Jenkins, Morgan James and Hugh Panero – in “Bravo Broadway,” ninth annual benefit for Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m. Saturday at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert M. Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North, for $40, $45 or $50. 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
▪ Loretta Lynn, 7 p.m. Saturday (rescheduled from Oct. 8) at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $47.95, $57.96 or $67.95, plus tax. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ Brantley Gilbert, with Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, and Brian Davis, 7 p.m. Saturday at Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20. Details 843-679-9417 or www.florenceciviccenter.com. Tickets $29.75, $34.75 or $39.75, at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
▪ Dino Capone’s School of Rock “Graduation Concert,” with four bands of youth ages 11-18, 5 p.m. Sunday at House of Blues, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach), for $6 advance or $10 day of event. (Next “Rockin’ Band Program, for ages 8-18, begins in early March, at school, in Forestbrook community – 843-222-7155 or www.dinocaponesschoolofrock.com by Feb. 25 for details.)
TWO WEEKENDS | Through 02.25, 03.05
Musicals get festive with ‘Queen of the Desert,’ ‘Oklahoma!’
▪ Coastal Carolina University students in “Oklahoma!” – 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Feb. 22-24, and 3 p.m. Feb. 25, in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, off U.S. 501 in Conway, for $17. 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts. (Also: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25, with a pre-show cocktail hour and dessert reception afterward, in benefit for fine arts scholarships, for $50; buy tickets for this benefit at 843-349-2421.)
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical” – following a dance trio taking their act to the middle of Australia – opens Feb. 22: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through March 5 – at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23, plus ticketing fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
SATURDAY, MONDAY-NEXT FRIDAY | 02.18, 02.20-02.24
Culture, history events fill Hampton, Hobcaw, college film fest
▪ “African American Heritage Day,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, near McClellanville, off U.S. 17, 16 miles south from Georgetown – with Slave Dwelling Project program on “Inalienable Rights: Living History through the Eyes of the Enslaved”; interpreters’ demonstrations on blacksmithing, cooking and storytelling; and concert at 2 p.m. by Howard African Methodist Church. Admission $15 adults or $7.50 students, including house tour. 843-546-9361 or www.southcarolinaparks.com/hampton.
▪ “Black History Fish Fry,” Saturday, opening ceremony 10 a.m., fireside chat 11 a.m., and meal noon ($8 donation requested). 834-650-2064, 843-650-2734 or www.freewoodsfarm.com.
▪ Horry County Museum events Saturday, both free: Jenna Hill lecture on icebergs along S.C. and Florida coast, 1 p.m. at museum, 805 Main St., Conway (843-915-5320); and traditional music demonstration, 1-3:30 p.m. at L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, at U.S. 701, north of Conway (843-365-3596). www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ “Voices in the Village at Friendfield,” 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Hobcaw Barony, on U.S. 17, north of Georgetown, with patrons driving their own vehicles into village once occupied by emancipated slaves and their descendants until 1952. $25. Registration required at 843-546-4623 or hobcawbarony.org. More details at betweenthewaters.org.
▪ Tournees French Film Festival, at Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium, 502 N. Front St., Wilmington, N.C., all free and with English subtitles: “Pierrot Le Fou” at 6 p.m. Monday; “Francofonia,” 12:30 p.m. Tuesday; “Valley of Love,” 6 p.m. Feb. 22; twinbill Feb. 23 with “Realite” 12:30 p.m. and “My Golden Days” 6 p.m.; and “Saint Laurent,” 6 p.m. Feb. 24. cfcc.edu/frenchfilmfest.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 02.18, 02.19, 02.23
Series include bird ID workshop, ‘Arts at the Church’
▪ “Meet Me at the Museum: Saturday Explorations” series, with “Birds Around Us,” 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville, 415 S. Madison St. Free. 910-914-4185 or www.naturalsciences.org.
▪ “Arts at the Church” series, with Angie Capone, singer and guitarist, and art exhibit beforehand by Molly Hye and Yvanne Knight, 3 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach. Free. 843-650-0313, or email arts.at.the church@gmail.com.
▪ At Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. (www.bccowa.com): “Listen Up Brunswick County” series, benefiting the New Hope Clinic, with Harpeth Rising, 7:30 p.m. Sunday in event center, for $20 advance, or $24 at door, cash or check only (860-485-3354 or www.listenupbrunswickcounty.com); and Loren Barrigar and Mark Mazengarb, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in auditorium, for $29 adults, $27 seniors and students, and $10 ages 12 and younger (910-755-7416; 800-754-1050, ext. 7416).
SATURDAY | 02.18
Two more outings for belated Valentine’s celebrations
▪ “Wine & Chocolate Pairing,” 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday at Silver Coast Winery tasting room, 105 S. Howe St., Southport, N.C. $18. 910-777-5151 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.
▪ Grand Strand Beach Social Dancers’ social dance in “A Night of Romance” theme, with music provided by Alyce and Steve, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $7. 843-492-4992.
