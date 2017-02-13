Granger Smith joins the lineup for Carolina Country Music Fest 2017

Texas country music artist Granger Smith was announced Monday as the newest addition to the 2017 Carolina Country Music Festival, coming to Myrtle Beach in June.
Smith, known for his songs “Backroad Song” and recent hit “If the Boot Fits” will join Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker and Jason Aldean, among a host of other country artists for the three-day event.
This year will be the third year Myrtle Beach plays oceanside host to country music’s top artists. Country musicians Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Big and Rich and more have played at the former Pavilion Amusement Park site at 8th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.
