'Hidden Figures,' Henson among top NAACP Image Award winners

1:22 Mattresses donated to Hurricane Matthew victims in Rosewood community Pause

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:44 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.12

2:25 Horry County police operation resulted in 32 arrests, netted $75K in drugs, guns, cash and Mercedes

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

2:39 Myrtle Beach claims Region VII-4A's No. 2 spot with rout of North Myrtle Beach

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

3:58 Comedian/bartender Jimmy Mathieu talks life and the Texas Top Shelf Margarita at Suck Bang Blow | Hot Pour