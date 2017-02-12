Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 13

‘Financial Fitness Mini Fairs’ at three libraries
The Georgetown County Library system will present “Financial Fitness Mini Fairs,” free workshops at all four branches, also with complimentary food from Groucho’s Deli. Details at 843-545-3327 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Details: All noon-1:30 p.m.: Monday at Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard; Wednesday at main branch, 405 Cleland St., Georgetown; and Friday at Andrews branch, 105 N. Morgan St.
Oscar-nominated shorts rotate at ‘Cinematique’
Fans of film might like an easy escape for Cinematique of Wilmington, next with a roundup of 2017 Oscar-nominated short films – with live action productions at 7 p;m. Monday, animated 7 p.m. Tuesday, and different blocks of documentaries, 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Details at 910-632-2285 or www.thalianhall.org.
Details: At Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Each block $8 plus tax.
Shop book sale at North Myrtle Beach library
The Friends of the North Myrtle Beach Library have a continuous used-book sale, with all proceeds going toward activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children. Details at 843-915-5281 or www.hcml.org.
Details: At Horry County Memorial Library North Myrtle Beach branch, 910 First Ave. S. – open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
Brookgreen doubles up on special displays
Brookgreen Gardens has two special exhibits into spring. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org:
▪ “Shine On, Gullah. Shine On,” with quilts, fabric collages, and prints by Dorothy Montgomery of Charleston, noon-4:30 p.m. daily through March 12.
▪ “Life in the American West,” through April 23.
Details: At Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park, open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger.
