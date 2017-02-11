Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 12

Finales in store for four shows
▪ Myrtle Beach Stamp & Postcard Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., off U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach. Free admission. 843-347-0087, or email lilfort@sccoast.net.
▪ “Spring Home Show,” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $5 ages 16 and older, otherwise free. 843-438-4124 or springshow.myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org.
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc,” 3 p.m. at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
▪ Carolina Master Chorale’s “All You Need Is Love,” 4 p.m. at Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $20 adults, $15 veterans (with ID) and seniors, $5 students with ID through age 22, and free ages 11 and younger. 843-444-5774 or www.carolinamasterchorale.com.
Craft fair, ‘Tree Party’ among outings
▪ Craft Fair benefiting Lowcountry Food Bank, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, close to the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Myrtle Beach Campus, and to Pampas Drive and The Market Common. 843-286-2580, or email mzdavis@gmavt.net.
▪ Trees For Tomorrow – A Lowcountry Legacy “Tree Party” – with free seedlings to any resident, church, school, homeowners association, and nonprofits – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hot Fish Club & Gazebo Bar, 4911 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, and Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 12827 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17), Pawleys Island. Request tree reservations by emailing info@lowcountrytrees.org or rick@murrellsinletseafood.net. Details at 843-457-8126.
▪ “Flashback Cinema,” at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, with “It Happened One Night,” from 1934, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, at regular movie prices. 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
▪ Atlantic Stage’s “A Thing with Feathers,” 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19, and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ Historic Wilmington Foundation screening of “Sharecrop” by Claudia Stack, 3 p.m. at Ironclad Brewery, 15 N. Second St., Wilmington, N.C. Free; $5 suggested donation. 910-762-2511 or www.historicwilmington.org.
▪ Myrtle Beach Corvette Club monthly dinner meeting, 5 p.m. at Chesapeake House, 9918 U.S. 17 N., Myrtle Beach. Meal $20. 843-294-0127 or www.myrtlebeachcorvetteclub.com.
▪ Rick Alviti & His Showband Tribute to Elvis, 7:30 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $27.40 or $34.95. 843-272-1111 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
Comments