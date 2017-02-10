Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 11

Stamp, home shows, art exhibit among events
▪ Myrtle Beach Stamp & Postcard Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., off U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach. Free admission. 843-347-0087, or email lilfort@sccoast.net.
▪ Opening of “The Fabric of Our Collection,” through April 23, at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Free. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
▪ “Spring Home Show,” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $5 ages 16 and older, otherwise free. 843-438-4124 or springshow.myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org.
▪ Special sensory showing of “Lego Batman Movie,” for families with children with autism, 10 a.m. at Grand 14 Cinema at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Free for first 100 people, otherwise $5 each. 609-744-0099, championautismnetwork.com, or email beckylarge66@gmail.com.
▪ Cruise-ins, both 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and free, by Hot Rod Promotions (843-503-8245), at Cheesesteak Factory, 310 U.S. 17 Business N., Surfside Beach; and Myrtle Beach Car Club (843-839-7427, 843-215-4165 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com) at Sticky Fingers, on south end outside Coastal Grand mall, along Harrelson Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
▪ Workshop previewing “Great Backyard Bird Count” (Feb. 17-20 – birdcount.org), 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ “Valentine Bonfire,” noon-5 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $5; bring two canned/dry food items for food bank and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ Waccamaw Conference – “Innovation on the River: Past, Present, and Future,” 1-4 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free. 843-349-4007 or www.winyahrivers.org.
▪ Strand Cinema, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown: “Queen of Katwe,” at 2:30 p.m. (for ages 11 and younger, special admission for this is $5), and “Deepwater Horizon,” 7 p.m. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ Carolina Master Chorale’s “All You Need Is Love,” 3 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, 113 Baskerville Drive, Litchfield Beach, west of U.S. 17; 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach; and 4 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Each $20 adults, $15 veterans (with ID) and seniors, $5 students with ID through age 22, and free ages 11 and younger. 843-444-5774 or www.carolinamasterchorale.com.
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc,” 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
▪ Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care’s “A Coastal Oyster Roast” benefit, 5-8 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. All-you-can-eat $45. 843-848-6497 or mercycareoysterroast.org.
▪ “Valentine Mystery Dinner Gala,” benefiting St. Christopher’s Children, of Pawleys Island, 5:30 p.m. at DeBordieu Country Club, on U.S. 17, between Pawleys Island and Georgetown. $150 per person. 843-235-8001 or stchristopherschildren.org.
▪ Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, 2904 Fantasy Way, close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway – all-inclusive “Couple’s Package,” 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, and Tuesday. $110 per couple, with code “VDAY17.” 843-236-4635, 888-935-6878 (WE-JOUST), or www.medievaltimes.com/myrtlebeach.aspx.
▪ “Valentine’s Benefit Ball” – in honor of Wayne Evans, recovering from a stroke – 6 p.m. at The Dunes Beach & Golf Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $85 individual, $165 couple – black tie optional.843-655-6592, 732-688-3158, or email GetWellWayne@yahoo.com.
▪ “Valentine Sweetheart Cruises” with dinner, on Barefoot Princess Riverboat, 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday from Barefoot Landing Marina, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $52 ages 11 and older, $37 ages 2-10, and free for lap children, ages 1 and younger. 843-272-2140, 843-272-6796 or www.mbriverboat.com.
▪ George Devens’ “Bing and Frank” concert, 6:30-8 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ “Love is in the Stars,” with Will Snyder, discussing love stories immortalized in constellations, 7 p.m. at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
▪ “Get Your Heart On,” for adults, by Carolina Improv Company, 7:30 p.m. at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com, or $15 at door. 843-272-4242.
▪ At House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach: “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre” at 7 p.m., and Appetite for Destruction, tribute to Guns N’ Roses, 9 p.m. Prices vary. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ Atlantic Stage’s “A Thing with Feathers,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ Reservations due Saturday for “Singing Valentines” annual fundraiser, by and for Hallelujah, a Sweet Adeline International quartet (hallelujahquartet.com), by reservation, Sunday-Tuesday across Grand Strand. $25 for two songs, or $30 for three, along with card, faux red rose and e-photo. 843-650-0625 or email hallelujahbass@yahoo.com.
