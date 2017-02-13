Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day theme of many outings
▪ “Flip Your Date Night,” at WonderWorks, an indoor and scientific playground open 10 a.m. daily at Broadway at the Beach, at U.S. 17 and 21st Avenue North. $50, plus tax, for two all-access admissions, one large cheese pizza, and two fountain drinks. 843-626-9962 or www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/.
▪ At Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, 2904 Fantasy Way, close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway – all-inclusive “Couple’s Package,” 6 p.m. for $110 per pair, with code “VDAY17,” for two admissions, couple’s photo in frame, two souvenir glasses with champagne (or nonalcoholic beverage for ages 21 and younger), and a box of chocolates. 843-236-4635, 888-935-6878 (WE-JOUST), or www.medievaltimes.com (other special offers available).
▪ “Valentine Sweetheart Cruise” with dinner, on Barefoot Princess Riverboat, 6-8 p.m. from Barefoot Landing Marina, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $52 ages 11 and older, $37 ages 2-10, and free for lap children, ages 1 and younger. 843-272-2140, 843-272-6796 or www.mbriverboat.com.
▪ Fourth annual “Splash of Love” Valentine’s dinner, 7-9:30 p.m. at Ripley’s Aquarium, at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue North, between U.S. 17 Bypass and Robert M. Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach. Plus tax, $79.99 per couple, and for $10 upgrade, dine in the sharks’ Dangerous Reef “Tunnel of Love” – Reservations required at 843-916-0888 or 800-734-8888, ext. 3238 or 3272. www.ripleysaquarium.com.
▪ Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach: “Love and Laughter,” with Chris Barnes, with Andy Beningo and Douglas opening, 8 p.m., for $20 or $22, with package including reserved seating, chocolates, and for each woman, a long-stemmed rose. Other shows by trio this week, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, for $15 or $17.50 each. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Herb Society meeting includes cooking demo
The Low Country Herb Society meets monthly, this time with a Ed Robidoux demonstrating cooking with herbs. Details at www.facebook.com/LowCountryHerbSociety/, or email sclchsnews@gmail.com.
Details: 10 a.m. at Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Annual dues $25.
‘Motor City Musical’ grooves at GTS Theatre
“Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown” will play twice this week. Ticket details at 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or www.gtstheatre.com.
Details: 7 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday at GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17 Bypass, near Jamin Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near Super 8 motel.
Comments