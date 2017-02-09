Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 10

‘Know the Neck. Come Connect’ at library
At the Friends of the Waccamaw Library “Know The Neck. Come Connect” Volunteer Fair, more than two dozen nonprofits are scheduled to attend, highlighting volunteer opportunities for residents and winter vacationers alike. Details from hosts at 843-314-3177, or www.thefowl.org, and venue at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard.
‘Women in Tech’ lunch at HGTC in Conway
Join the Grand Strand Technology Council’s “Women in Tech” luncheon, and tour a part of the campus. Details at 843-900-7478, 843-900-0270 or www.gstechcouncil.org.
Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Horry Georgetown Technical College Building 1000, on U.S. 501 in Conway.
Movies, dance among special events
▪ “The Light Between Oceans,” for adults, 1:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ At Strand Cinema, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown, Friday: “The Light Between Oceans,” at 2:30 p.m., and “Parched,” 7 p.m.; then on Saturday: “Queen of Katwe,” at 2:30 p.m. (for ages 11 and younger, special admission for this is $5), and “Deepwater Horizon,” 7 p.m. Each $5 for members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ At Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus (843-918-2380): “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” movie, for adults, at 3 p.m., for free; and social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m., for $7 (570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com).
‘Art of the Old Bridge’ benefit in Sunset Beach
Join the “Art of the Old Bridge” benefit for the Old Bridge Preservation Society of Sunset Beach, N.C., with an auction of artworks of the historic bridge. Tickets, if still available, at 910-363-6585. More details at www.oldbridgepreservationsociety.org.
Details: 6-8 p.m. at Backstreet Cafe, 1780 Chandlers Lane, Sunset Beach. $15.
Two special shows at Alabama Theatre
The Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, home of “One the Show,” has two special shows this weekend. Prices vary. Details at 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com:
▪ “Celebrate the Son,” with Guy Penrod and Lynda Randle, with Goodman Revival, Gordon Mote, Reggie & Ladye Love Smith, and Wilmington Celebration Choir, 7 p.m. Friday.
▪ Rick Alviti & His Showband Tribute to Elvis, 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Weekend slate includes Guns N’ Roses tribute
A variety of shows will fill this weekend at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach). Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ Jeremiah Reyes and Stan Gregory, playing 6:30 p.m. in restaurant on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m. Saturday. $42. www.murdermysteryproductions.com.
▪ Appetite for Destruction, tribute to Guns N’ Roses, 9 p.m. Saturday. $11-$13.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $31 ages 11 and older, $15.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
Plays staged by two local troupes
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc,” 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
▪ Atlantic Stage’s “A Thing with Feathers,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
