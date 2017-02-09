Hollywood actor visits, recounting comeback for drug-free, positive lifestyle | Best Bets

NEXT THURSDAY | 02.16
Trejo kicks off HGTC series about addiction and recovery
Danny Trejo, an actor known for many works since the late 1980s – such as movies “Runaway Train” and “Con Air,” and TV series “Sons of Anarchy” and “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” – and lending his voice on TV for “King of the Hill” and “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” – will kick off Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s 10th annual Addiction and Recovery Series.
He will speak at 7-9 p.m. Feb. 16 in HGTC’s Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium on U.S. 501, after dinner served at 6 p.m. nearby in Cafe 1100, on campus.
Both events are free and open to the public, as are these other Thursdays in the rest of the series, at the same aforementioned places, and lecture and meal times:
▪ Feb. 23 – with panel of HGTC students, faculty, and staff e in recovery from various addictions.
▪ March 2 – with William C. Moyers, vice president of public affairs and community relations for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
▪ March 9 – with Faces and Voices of Recovery-Grand Strand sponsoring the screening of a new film, “Generation Found,” about a community coming together to spark a youth addiction recovery revolution.
Details from Professor Casey King, series founder and coordinator, at 843-477-2154, or email casey.king@hgtc.edu.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY, WEDNESDAY | 02.11, 02.12, 021.15
Special events include ‘Fabric’ exhibit, stamp show, tree giveaway
▪ Opening of “The Fabric of Our Collection,” Saturday, through April 23, at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Free. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
▪ Myrtle Beach Stamp & Postcard Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., off U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and along Intracoastal Waterway, next to The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill. Free admission. 843-347-0087, or email lilfort@sccoast.net.
▪ 2017 Waccamaw Conference – “Innovation on the River: Past, Present, and Future,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway – also with Winyah Rivers Foundation and its Waccamaw Riverkeeper program, and North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, and Coastal Waccamaw Stormwater Education Consortium. Free. 843-349-4007 or www.winyahrivers.org.
▪ Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care’s “A Coastal Oyster Roast” benefit, 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach, with music by Paul Grimshaw Band. All-you-can-eat $45. 843-848-6497 or mercycareoysterroast.org.
▪ Craft Fair benefiting Lowcountry Food Bank, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, close to the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Myrtle Beach Campus, and to Pampas Drive and The Market Common. 843-286-2580, or email mzdavis@gmavt.net.
▪ Trees For Tomorrow – A Lowcountry Legacy “Tree Party” – with free seedlings to any resident, church, school, homeowners association, and nonprofits – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Hot Fish Club & Gazebo Bar, 4911 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, and Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 12827 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17), Pawleys Island. Request tree reservations by emailing info@lowcountrytrees.org or rick@murrellsinletseafood.net. Volunteers also sought to help with giveaway. Details at 843-457-8126.
▪ Winter concert by Long Bay Symphony Youth Orchestra and Coastal Carolina University Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, off U.S. 501 in Conway. $10 adults, $5 students. 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 02.10-02.12
‘Spring Home Show’ warms up weekend at convention center
The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s 37th annual “Spring Home Show” is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North.
Scheduled workshops and seminars, free with show admission – for ages 16 and older, $5 daily or $10 three-day pass; and free ages 15 and younger – are:
▪ Friday – “Arranging with Birds, Butterflies and More,” noon; “Make America Colorful Again,” 1 p.m.; “Raspberry Ganache Tart,” 2 p.m.; “Lawn Care,” 3 p.m.; and “Solar 101,” 4 p.m.
▪ Saturday – “Fundamentals of Interior Design,” noon; “Raspberry Window Cookie,” 1 p.m. with Blount; “Gearing Up Your Outdoor Living Space for Spring,” 2 p.m.; and “Bows & Wreath Making 101,” 3 p.m.
▪ Sunday – “Make America Colorful Again,” 1 p.m.; “Vegetable Gardening,” 2 p.m.; and “Fundamentals of Interior Design,” 3 p.m.
Details at 843-438-4124 or springshow.myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY | 02.10-02.11
Two other house theaters in Myrtle Beach start a new year of shows Friday-Saturday. All rates are plus tax:
▪ Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show,” on U.S. 17 Bypass, near northern junction of U.S. 17 Business, 6 p.m. $44.99 or $44.99 ages 12 and older, $24.99 or $26.99 ages 4-11. 843-497-9700, 800-433-4401 or piratesvoyage.com.
▪ Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach, at 8 p.m., with this lineup of tribute artists through May 20: Alan Jackson (portrayed by Doug Brewin – with Karen Hetser filling as Dolly Parton, Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, and May 1-6), Michael Jackson (Jason Jarrett), Elvis Presley (Travis Powell),Tina Turner (Lori Mitchell-Gay – with Elizabeth Scarborough filling in as Taylor Swift, March 3-11), and the Blues Brothers (Russ Peterson as Jake, and Dan Meisner as Elwood). $39.95-$49.95 ages 17 and older, and $13.95-$49.95 ages 3-16. 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
SATURDAY, NEXT FRIDAY | 02.11, 02.17
Prepare for ‘Great Backyard Bird Count,’ in flight next weekend
Join the 20th annual “Great Backyard Bird Count,” Feb. 17-20, by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society, and Bird Studies Canada.
It’s open to anybody, anywhere, and free, but computer access required at birdcount.org. The three-step process is simple: Create an online account, count birds for at least 15 minutes in one location -- and feel free to count in as many places and on as many days of the four as desired; and fill out a checklist for each day, with more than one checklist per location per day also welcome.
Also, the Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., will have a preparatory workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Kurt Hugelmeyer, an avid birdwatcher from Sunset Beach. It’s free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. Reach museum at 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
Bird count data from 2016 show that more than 160,000 people participated, spanning more than 130 countries, with a collective 162,052 checklists submitted, covering 5,689 total species observed. The dark-eyed junco was the most reported bird, then Northern cardinal, mourning dove, downy woodpecker, blue jay, American goldfinch, house finch, tufted titmouse, black-capped chickadee, and American crow.
