Valentine’s Day events already cruisin’ for whole weekend

Voices carry at any time of year, and especially on Valentine’s Day weekend, for the Carolina Master Chorale.
The Chorale’s four concerts across the Grand Strand in three days are among a deluge of entertaining ways to celebrate love for Valentine’s, for which Cupid’s big day is Tuesday.
Tim Koch, the Chorale’s longtime music director and conductor, said six extra voices – all students from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, where he teaches voice and opera –will help lift the stages for its “All You Need Is Love” shows, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church in North Myrtle Beach. (Full schedule at 843-444-5774 or www.carolinamasterchorale.com.)
He said even with 45 students cast in CCU’s “Oklahoma!” – busy with rehearsals for a show run that begins Feb. 16 for two weekends in the school’s Wheelwright Auditorium (Buy tickets for this at 843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts) – 11 students signed up for the Chorale’s inaugural Student Vocal Competition. He called the talent “so rich” that ties happened on all three tiers, with in Francesca Brown, mezzo-soprano, and Corey Ryan, tenor, in first place; Whitney Daniels, mezzo-soprano (from Carolina Forest High School), and Brian Bruno, tenor, in second; and Paige Mason and Sarah Parker (from Socastee High), both mezzo-sopranos, in third.
“It says something about the talent level we’re getting out at Coastal,” Koch said, glad to have room for six winners, mostly seniors, with one junior – with collective majors numbering five theater and one vocal performance – and lauding the “really good underclassmen” as well.
Koch remains elated by how the whole process to incorporate the students into the concerts this weekend “just evolved,” and with Broadway and opera among their interests. they will take turns with solos, and each duet with the Chorale.
“We had a first rehearsal last night,” Koch said on Jan. 27, “and the Chorale was wowed by them.”
The Chorale also has been consumed in planning for one more concert this month, “Bravo Broadway,” joining the ninth annual benefit for Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach with the Long Bay Symphony and special guests: Capathia Jenkins, Morgan James and Hugh Panero. All those chops will unite four days after Valentine’s Day, at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert M. Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North. (Buy tickets from symphony at 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.)
Even with the Chorale “just slamming the music” two weekends in a row, Koch said he’s thrilled with all the harmonious preparations.
“I’m feeling more relaxed right now than in a long time,” he said.
Stardusters still on this month, but later
Although The Stardusters big band’s schedule this month – starting with a private function Feb. 3 locally – precluded its annual Valentine’s Dance in North Myrtle Beach, Clayton Arnott, a tenor saxophonist and former Army Band musician, said the group’s set to swing in a fundraiser.
“Swing Music through the Ages” is at 3 p.m. Feb. 25, in Coastal Carolina University’s Johnson Auditorium, in the Wall College of Business building, on the main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Admission is free, but all donations collected will go toward CCU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. The band, with 19 members, including Terri Stephens on vocals, has members from a radius as far as Murrells Inlet, and Lumberton and Southport, N.C., Arnott said. Details at 843-215-3377.
If you go
MUSIC/VOICES
▪ Carolina Master Chorale’s “All You Need Is Love” – including winners of the Chorale’s inaugural Student Vocal Competition – 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave S., North Myrtle Beach; 3 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, 113 Baskerville Drive, Litchfield Beach, west of U.S. 17; 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach; and 4 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Each $20 adults, $15 veterans (with ID) and seniors, $5 students with ID through age 22, and free ages 11 and younger. 843-444-5774 or www.carolinamasterchorale.com. (Also, Chorale in “Bravo Broadway,” ninth annual benefit for Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach – with Long Bay Symphony, Capathia Jenkins, Morgan James and Hugh Panero – 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert M. Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North, for $40, $45 or $50 – Ticket details from symphony at 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.)
▪ “Valentine Bonfire,” noon-5 p.m. Saturday, with music by Marsha Morgan Duo till 4 p.m., at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $5; bring two canned/dry food items for food bank and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ Reservations due Saturday for “Singing Valentines” annual fundraiser, by and for Hallelujah, a Sweet Adelines International quartet (hallelujahquartet.com) – Diane Kane on baritone, Sue Myers tenor, Edye Papp bass, and Susan Parrotta lead – by reservation, Sunday-Tuesday across Grand Strand. $25 for two songs, or $30 for three, along with card, faux red rose and e-photo. 843-650-0625 or email hallelujahbass@yahoo.com.
TASTES/GALAS
▪ Ticket deadline is Friday for Communities In Schools’ annual “Little Princess Ball” for girls in kindergarten through fifth grade, accompanied by an adult male role model – 3-5 p.m. Saturday in choice of three spots: Brunswick Community College’s South Brunswick Islands Center, 9400 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17) W., Carolina Shores; Brunswick Center at Southport, 1513 N. Howe St.; and Leland Cultural Arts Center, 1212 Magnolia Village Way. $12 per person. Volunteers also sought. 910-457-3494 or bcparks.recdesk.com/recdeskportal/Programs/tabid/7352/Default.aspx, or email ksmith@cisbrunswick.org.
▪ Second annual “Lunch of Love,” benefiting Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach (843-249-4948, or www.humanesocietynmb.org), noon-3 p.m. Friday at Mellow Mushroom, 1101 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. $10. Buy tickets at 843-399-2939. Reach host venue at 843-273-0595.
▪ Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, 2904 Fantasy Way, close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway – all-inclusive “Couple’s Package,” 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and Tuesday. $110 per pair, with code “VDAY17,” for two admissions, couple’s photo in frame, two souvenir glasses with champagne (or nonalcoholic beverage for ages 21 and younger), and a box of chocolates. 843-236-4635, 888-935-6878 (WE-JOUST), or www.medievaltimes.com/myrtlebeach.aspx (other special offers available).
▪ “Valentine’s Dinner and Concert Package,” available from 4 p.m. Saturday, including Appetite for Destruction’s tribute concert to Guns N’ Roses at 9 p.m., at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Reservations recommended: 843-913-3746, 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ “Valentine Mystery Dinner Gala,” benefiting St. Christopher’s Children, of Pawleys Island – which provides basic clothing for children in critical need and gives medical and orthodontic referrals – 5:30 p.m. Saturday at DeBordieu Country Club, on U.S. 17, between Pawleys Island and Georgetown. $150 per person. 843-235-8001 or stchristopherschildren.org.
▪ American Heart Association and American Stroke Association benefits: “Valentine’s Benefit Ball” – in honor of Wayne Evans, recovering from a stroke – 6 p.m. Saturday at The Dunes Beach & Golf Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, for $85 individual, $165 couple – black tie optional (Buy tickets at 843-655-6592, 732-688-3158, or email GetWellWayne@yahoo.com); and “Myrtle Beach Heart Ball,” 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, 10000 Beach Club Drive, north of Myrtle Beach, near U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, and Briarcliffe Acres, for $200 (843-282-2901 or www.heart.org).
▪ “Valentine Sweetheart Cruises” with dinner, on Barefoot Princess Riverboat, 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday from Barefoot Landing Marina, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $52 ages 11 and older, $37 ages 2-10, and free for lap children, ages 1 and younger. 843-272-2140, 843-272-6796 or www.mbriverboat.com.
▪ Silver Coast Winery’s “Wine & Chocolate Pairing,” 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m.: Sunday at winery at 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. (910-287-2800); and on Feb. 18 at tasting room, 105 S. Howe St., Southport, N.C. (910-777-5151). Each $18. www.silvercoastwinery.com.
▪ Winyah Bay Heritage Festival’s “Cattails & Cocktails,” benefiting Georgetown County Historical Society and Museum, 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Dirleton Plantation, in Plantersville community, and highlighting contribution of Thomas G. Samworth. $50, including one beverage. Buy tickets from museum, 120 Broad St., Georgetown. 843-545-7020 or www.georgetowncountymuseum.com.
▪ Fourth annual “Splash of Love” Valentine’s dinner, 5 p.m. Saturday or 7 p.m. Monday or Tuesday at Ripley’s Aquarium, at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue North, between U.S. 17 Bypass and Robert M. Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach. Plus tax, $79.99 per couple, and for $10 upgrade, dine in the sharks’ Dangerous Reef “Tunnel of Love” – Reservations required at 843-916-0888 or 800-734-8888, ext. 3238 or 3272. www.ripleysaquarium.com.
COMEDY
▪ Carolina Improv Company, at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, with shows for adults, both at 7:30 p.m.: “Cupid’s Comedy Capers,” Friday; and “Get Your Heart On,” Saturday. Each $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com, or $15 at door. 843-272-4242.
▪ Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach: “Love and Laughter,” with Chris Barnes, with Andy Beningo and Douglas opening, 8 p.m. Tuesday, for $20 or $22, with package including reserved seating, chocolates, and for each woman, a long-stemmed rose. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
OTHER SPECIAL LOVE LINKS
▪ Ticket deadline Friday, if space remains, for “Animal Swoon,” 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in a fire-lit picnic shelter at Myrtle Beach State Park, on U.S. 17m, just south of city limits, exploring ways that local animals woo mate by such acts of bellowing, singing, giving gifts of food, and leaving scented notes For adults only, with singles and couples welcome. $15 per person. 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ Annual “Hugs and Fishes” Valentine’s sleepover, for ages 5-12, 6 p.m.-9 a.m. Friday or Saturday at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, on U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach, N.C. $55, with preregistration required. 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher.
▪ “Love is in the Stars,” with Will Snyder, discussing love stories immortalized in constellations, 7 p.m. Saturday at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
▪ “Flip Your Date Nights,” Saturday-Tuesday at WonderWorks, an indoor and scientific playground open 10 a.m. daily at Broadway at the Beach, at U.S. 17 and 21st Avenue North. $50, plus tax, for two all-access admissions, one large cheese pizza, and two fountain drinks. 843-626-9962 or www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/.
▪ Grand Strand Beach Social Dancers’ social dance in “A Night of Romance” theme, with music provided by Alyce and Steve, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 18 at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $7. 843-492-4992.
