Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 9

Violinst, pianist perform ‘Promenades’ concert
The 31st annual “FPC Promenades” Concert Series continues with with Benjamin Beilman on violin, with Andrew Tyson on piano. (Also, at 1 p.m.: Andre Courville, bass-baritone, with Danielle Orlando on piano, on Feb. 16; and “From the Subway to Broadway with Love,” on March 9, with the FPC Players and band, with soloists Brown Bradley, Jeff Jones, Noreen O’Reilly-Hancheck, Clare Reigart, and Lois Taylor.) Details at 843-448-4496 or www.fpcconcerts.com.
Details: 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. If available, tickets sold 15 minutes at door before concert, for $15.
Three-time Olympian to speak at alma mater
As part of Coastal Carolina University’s Making Black History series, Amber Campbell, a CCU graduate and three-time Olympian in track and field, will speak about her life’s personal journey. Details at 843-349-2863 or coastal.edu/multicultural.
Details: 6 p.m. at CCU’s Edwards Recital Hall, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Free.
Camera club convenes, covering layer use
The Coastal Carolina Camera Club meets on the second Tuesday monthly, this time with a program by Georgianne Giese, speaking on the use of layers in post processing to enhance photographs. Details at 910-287-6311 or www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org.
Details: 7 p.m. at Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main St., Shallotte, N.C.
Matt White plays for library’s jazz cafe
Join a “February Jazz Cafe,” with a coffee meet and greet, 5-5:30 p.m., then a concert 5:30-6:30 p.m. by Matt White, a professor and recording artist from Coastal Carolina University. Details at 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
Details: At Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free.
‘Thunder and Light’ includes Wagsters, All That!
“Thunder and Light,” with the All That! clogging troupe and The Wagsters illusionists, begins a new year of shows, with two shows monthly into April. Details at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
Details: 7 p.m. at Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach – home of “The Carolina Opry” and “Time Warp.” Prices vary.
Two troupes fill weekend with plays
▪ Atlantic Stage’s “A Thing with Feathers,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc,” 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Weekend slates open in comedy clubs
▪ Jodi Weiner and Vinnie Mark, with Cooter Douglas opening, 8 p.m. Thursday, and 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. $15 or $17.50. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
▪ Paul Hooper, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. $15. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
See ‘Sqrambled Scuares’ game show
Drop in to see taping of the game show “Sqrambled Scuares” for a weekly half-hour episode to air about a week and half later, 7 and 10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays on HTC channel 4. Details at www.sqrambledscuares.biz (where new shows always are shown first), or email sqrambledscuares@gmail.com.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursdays in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, to the left of Candy Mike’s, near Alabama Theatre. Free.
