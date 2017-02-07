Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday
Alabama Theatre
4750 U.S.. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Celebrate The Son, 7 p.m. $40-$100. 843-272-1111.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Bullfrog, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
House of Blues
4640 U.S.. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeremiah Reyes, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
Julian’s Sports Bar and Grill
2551 U.S. 17 N., Little River, Karaoke with Connie and Everette, 7 p.m.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. $37.60-$53.70. 843-913-4000.
Trinity United Methodist Church
706 14th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, Carolina Master Chorale: All You Need is Love, 7:30 p.m. $20 adults; $15 seniors/veterans; $5 students up to 22 with ID; no cover children 12 and under. 843-444-5774.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Saturday
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Elise Testone, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church
113 Baskerville Drive, Pawleys Island, Carolina Master Chorale: All You Need is Love, 3 p.m. $20 adults; $15 seniors/veterans; $5 students up to 22 with ID; no cover children 12 and under. 843-237-3459.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. No cover and Appetite for Destruction, 8 p.m. $11-$13. 843-272-3000.
Julian’s Sports Bar and Grill
2551 U.S. 17 N., Little River, Lou Pratt, 7 p.m.
Key West Crazy
4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Digger T and Chicago Bob, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.
La Belle Amie Vineyard
1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Music and Bonfire Saturdays, Noon. 843-399-9463.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Bobby J., 9 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Shamalama, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway., Myrtle Beach, Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. $37.60-$53.70. 843-913-4000.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
2061 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach, Carolina Master Chorale: All You Need is Love, 7:30 p.m. $20 adults; $15 seniors/veterans; $5 students up to 22 with ID; no cover children 12 and under. 843-650-0313.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Bullfrog, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Sunday
Alabama Theatre
4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Rick Alviti: That’s the Way It Was, 7:30 p.m. $27.40-$34.95. 843-272-1111.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Trinity Church
3000 N. Kings Highway., Myrtle Beach, Carolina Master Chorale: All You Need is Love, 4 p.m. $20 adults, $15 seniors/veterans; $5 students up to 22 with ID; no cover Children 12 & under.
Monday
Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center
201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Florence Symphony Orchestra — Spellbound Love, 7:30 p.m. 843-661-1720.
Key West Crazy
4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 5:30 p.m. 843-249-6163.
Palace Theatre
1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Rock Around the Clock, 2 and 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway., Myrtle Beach, Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. $37.60-$53.70. 843-913-4000.
Tuesday
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Palace Theatre
1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Rock Around the Clock, 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. $37.60-$53.70. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Alex Austin Duo, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Wednesday
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center
201 S. Dargan St., Florence, FMU Department of Theatre: Blue Bird, 7:30 p.m. 843-661-1720.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
La Belle Amie Vineyard
1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, Noon. 843-399-9463.
Palace Theatre
1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Rock Around the Clock, 2 and 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway., Myrtle Beach, Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. $37.60-$53.70. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Craven Duo, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Thursday
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center
201 S. Dargan St., Florence, FMU Department of Theatre: Blue Bird, 7:30 p.m. 843-661-1720.
Palace Theatre
1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Rock Around the Clock, 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway., Myrtle Beach, Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. $37.60-$53.70. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Jimmy Mowery, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.
