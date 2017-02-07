Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 8

DAR chapter welcomes state librarian
The Brunswick Town Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet, welcoming Saundra Chang, N.C. state DAR librarian, discussing the DAR Library headquarters in Washington, D.C. Details at 910-253-8853, 910-540-0301 or darbrunswicktownchapter.blogspot.com/.
Details: 10 a.m. at Brunswick Electric Company, 795 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17), Shallotte, N.C.
Documentaries change weekly at museum
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup of ETV-produced biographies about S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – Early 20th Century, Parts I and II, Feb. 8 and 15, respectively; World War II, Feb. 22; 20th Century, March 1; Late 20th Century, Parts I and II, March 8 and 15, respectively; and Modern, March 22. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with free admission.
Monthly book sale at Surfside Library
The Friends of the Surfside Beach Library has a book sale on the second Wednesday monthly. Details at 843-238-5869 for Friends group, or from library at 843-205-5280 or www.hcml.org.
Details: 4-6 p.m. (open at 3:30 for Friends members) at Horry County Memorial Library Surfside Beach branch, 410 Surfside Drive.
Comedy Cabana slate booked through Saturday
Jodi Weiner and Vinnie Mark, with Cooter Douglas opening,will entertain nightly: 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, and 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: At Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. $15 or $17.50.
‘Wayne’s World’ birthday bash at Carmike 12
Join a “‘Wayne’s World’ 25th Birthday Bash” screening, with a discussion afterward by the movie director, Penelope Spheeris, leading a talk with Tia Carrere, Colleen Camp and Robert Patrick, alongside special footage of Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe and Lorne Michaels discussing the making and legacy of this production. Details at 843-272-6598 or www.carmike.com, and www.waynesworld25.com.
Details: 7 p.m. at Carmike Cinemas 12 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S.17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. Check for ticket prices.
Cruise-ins roll every Wednesday in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 4-7 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Aristocats trio jams with jazz at club
The Aristocats jazz trio – with Lloyd Kaplan on clarinet and saxophone, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – plays on Wednesdays, with plans through March. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull & Bush Pub & Eatery, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
