February 5, 2017 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 6

‘Financial Fitness Mini Fairs’ fill libraries

The Georgetown County Library system will present “Financial Fitness Mini Fairs,” free workshops at all four branches, also with complimentary food from Groucho’s Deli. Details at 843-545-3327 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.

Details: All noon-1:30 p.m.: Monday at Carvers Bay branch, 13048 Choppee Road, Hemingway; Feb. 13 at Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard; Feb. 15 at main branch, 405 Cleland St., Georgetown; and Feb. 17 at Andrews branch, 105 N. Morgan St.

‘Veterans Awareness Series’ at Chapin Libarry

Veterans and their family members and friends are invited to “Veterans Awareness Series,” 1-3 p.m. on the first Friday monthly through April, then June, August, and October-December, with Bernard McLeroy, a peer support specialist from the Myrtle Beach Veterans Affairs Medical Clinic, covering such topics as counseling, re-entry, housing, mental health, education, compensation and employment. Free, with reservations appreciated. Details at 843-918-1295, www.chapinlibrary.org, or e-mail felton@chapinlibrary.org.

Details: At Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway.

‘Best Worst Thing’ turns ‘Cinematique’ musical

Fans of independent, classic, foreign and notable films might like an easy escape for Cinematique of Wilmington, next with “Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened,” a documentary from 2016, chronicling the journey of the original cast of Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along” since the musical debuted in 1981 on Broadway. It’s just more than an hour and a half long. Details at 910-632-2285 or www.thalianhall.org.

Details: 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington, for $8 plus tax.

Three sites within wax museum

The Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center comprises the Hollywood Wax Museum, Outbreak: Dread the Undead, and Hannah's Maze of Mirrors. Details at 843-444-0091 or www.hollywoodwaxmyrtlebeach.com.

Details: Open 9 a.m. daily at 1808 21st Ave. N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17, next to Broadway Grand Prix, with various price options, and always free for ages 3 and younger.

