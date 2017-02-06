Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 7

Hobcaw Barony host for special programs
Hobcaw Barony, spanning 16,000 acres on U.S. 17, between DeBourdieu Colony and Georgetown, has two special programs this week. Reservations required at 843-546-4623, and more details at hobcawbarony.org:
▪ “Spiritual Places, A Cemetery Tour at Hobcaw Barony,” 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday. $30.
▪ “Plantation Sportsmen Series: Arcadia Plantation,” 6-9 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. $150 total, including dinner and picnic, on respective days.
Backfoot Princess Riverboat crusin’ again
Barefoot Princess Riverboat begins a new year of sightseeing cruises. Details at 843-272-2140, 843-272-6796 or www.mbriverboat.com.
Details: 1:30-3 p.m. from Barefoot Landing Marina, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $21 ages 11 and older ($19 local with ID), $12 ages 2-10, and free for lap children, ages 1 and younger.
Flapjack dinner feast benefits Lions Club
Feast on flapjacks at the annual Pancake Supper for the North Myrtle Beach Lions Club. Details at 843-399-6880, or host site at 843-249-2227.
Details: 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Griddle Pancake House, 508 Main St., North Myrtle Beach. $7.50 ages 13 and older, otherwise $4.
Film, guitar series on same day at CCU
Two entertainment series play at Coastal Carolina University, on the main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
▪ “War & Society Film Series,” 5 p.m. in The Coastal Theater, Lib Jackson Studio Union A-110, and set in World War II: “La Rafle (The Roundup)” (also, “The Counterfeiters,” 5 p.m. Feb. 28). Free.
▪ “Guitar Series I,” 7:CCU “Guitar Studio Recital,” with students taught by Daniel Hull, 7:30 p.m. in Edwards Recital Hall, for $7 (also, Tom Conlon’s “Songs and Stories from a Road Less Traveled,” Feb. 23, for $17).
Learn about Coast Guard in BM1’s lecture
In the “Sand Bar Lecture Series,” learn about “Today’s Coast Guard,” with Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Wilfredo Sepulveda, who serves in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Details: 6 p.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Stamp club meets, discussing popularity poll
The Myrtle Beach Stamp Club, welcoming anyone interested in collecting stamps, postcards, or both, meets on the first Tuesday monthly, this time discussing Linn’s popular U.S. stamp poll for 2016. Details at 843-347-0087, or email lilfort@sccoast.net.
Details: 7 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Annual club dues $10.
‘Wayne’s World’ birthday bash on screens
Join a “’Wayne’s World’ 25th Birthday Bash” screening, each with a discussion afterward by the movie director, Penelope Spheeris, leading a talk with Tia Carrere, Colleen Camp and Robert Patrick, alongside special footage of Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe and Lorne Michaels discussing the making and legacy of this production. Details at www.waynesworld25.com.
Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cinemark, at Coastal Grand mall, on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach (843-839-3225 or www.cinemark.com); and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carmike Cinemas 12 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S.17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres (843-272-6598 or www.carmike.com). Check for ticket prices.
Book sale at North Myrtle Beach library
The Friends of the North Myrtle Beach Library have a continuous used-book sale, with all proceeds going toward activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children.. Details at 843-915-5281 or www.hcml.org.
Details: At Horry County Memorial Library North Myrtle Beach branch, 910 First Ave. S. – open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
