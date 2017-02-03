Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 4

Film fests, Chinese New Year among special events
▪ Health Fair, 8 a.m.-noon at Coastal Grand mall, on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach. 843-692-4444 or grandstrandmed.com.
▪ “DocuTime” film festival, in King Hall Auditorium at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, 601 S. College Road (U.S. 117) about 1 mile south of Market Street (U.S. 17 Business): “Life, Animated” and “Sun Dancer” at 9:30 a.m.; “Sonita” 11:30 a.m.; shorts “Mile 19,” “Barbarian Press” (Canada), “The Great Theatre,” and “The Art of Flying” (Netherlands) 1:30 p.m.; and “Song of Lahore” (Pakistan) 3:15-5 p.m. Each film block $7, or $22 all-day pass; senior rates $5 and $20, respectively. 910-962-4045.
▪ Socastee Photography Camera Club inaugural meeting, 10 a.m.-noon at Horry County Memorial Library Socastee branch, 141 707-Connector Road, off S.C. 707, west of S.C. 544. 843-602-0450.
▪ Horry County Museum events, both free: Blacksmith demonstration, 10 a.m.-noon at L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Short Cut Road, off U.S. 701, north of Conway (843-365-3596); and “Marine Mammals of the Grand Strand” lecture, 1 p.m. at museum, 805 Main St., Conway (843-915-5320). www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ Nature program including a piebald, white-tailed deer, 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Denny’s, 124 Loyola Drive, off U.S. 17 Bypass, south of S.C. 544, west of Surfside Beach. Free. 910-233-4874 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
▪ Chinese New Year “Free Family Day” celebration, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
▪ “Groundhog Saturday Bonfire,” noon-5 p.m., with music by Fat Jack Duo till 4 p.m., at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $5; bring two canned/dry food items for food bank and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ French Film Festival, at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard: “Les Saisons (Seasons)” at 2 p.m., and “Medicin de Campagne (Country Doctor)” 7 p.m. Each $3. 843-545-3363 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ “Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge – Freezin’ for a Reason” – benefiting Special Olympics South Carolina, based in Irmo (so-sc.org) – 2 p.m. (festivities open at 10 a.m.) at Sands Ocean Club, 9550 Shore Drive, Myrtle Beach. Registration $50 minimum donation. 843-446-5820 or polarplungesc.com.
▪ Strand Cinema, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown, “Parched,” at 2:30 p.m., and “The Light Between Oceans” 7 p.m. Each $5 for members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc,” 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Feb. 12, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
▪ Ms. South Carolina Senior America Reception, Show and Crowning, of Lunda Cornelius for 2017, 4 p.m. at Barefoot Resort Residents Club, 3100 Marsh Glen Drive, near North Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-390-0192, or email jgflowers7529@gmail.com.
▪ “Chocolate & Champagne for the Creatures,” benefiting SC-CARES (S.C. Coastal Animal Rescue and Educational Sanctuary), near Georgetown, 5-9 p.m. at Flo’s Place, 3797 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Advance only: $30 individual, $50 couple 843-546-7893 or www.sc-cares.org.
▪ Fourth annual “Father-Daughter Dance,” for girls of all ages and their father, grandfather, uncle or other special men, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ripley’s Aquarium, at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue in Myrtle Beach. Plus tax, $39.99 couple, and $12.99 each additional child. Reservations required at 843-916-0888, ext. 3238 or 3272. www.ripleysaquarium.com.
▪ Social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus. $7. 570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com.
▪ Atlantic Stage’s “A Thing with Feathers,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres.. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
