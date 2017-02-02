Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 3

Cinematic outings include French Film Festival
▪ For adults, and free: “Deepwater Horizon,” 1:30 p.m., in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway (843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org) and 3 p.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus (843-918-2380(.
▪ Strand Cinema, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown, Friday: “Deepwater Horizon,” at 2:30 p.m., and “Queen of Katwe,” 7 p.m.; then on Saturday: “Parched,” at 2:30 p.m., and “The Light Between Oceans” 7 p.m. Each $5 for members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ French Film Festival, at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard: “Samba,” 7 p.m. Friday; and on Saturday: “Les Saisons (Seasons)” at 2 p.m., and “Medicin de Campagne (Country Doctor)” 7 p.m. Each $3. 843-545-3363 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Alabama Theatre’s ‘One the Show’ opens for 2017
A new year of “One the Show,”with such singers are Greg Rowles, Denise Tichenor, Cyndi Wheeler and Rodney Williams, premieres. Details at 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $35.95, $43.80 or $49.25 ages 17 and older, and $17.95 ages 16 and younger.
Carolina Improv troupe rotates two shows
Carolina Improv Company presents, all at 7:30 p.m.: “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” family friendly show on Feb. 3, 17 and 24, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com) and $13 ages 4-11; and “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” for adults, Feb. 4, 18 and 25, for $13.75 advance online or $15 at door. Details at 843-272-4242.
Details: At Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres.
Kid Rock tribute helps start HOB weekend
House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach), has a busy weekend. Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ Jeremiah Reyes and Stan Gregory, playing 6:30 p.m. in restaurant on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
▪ Cowboy, tribute to Kid Rock, 8:30 p.m. Friday. $10-$15.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m. Saturday. $42. www.murdermysteryproductions.com.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $31 ages 11 and older, $15.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
Atlantic Stage, Stage Left each mount plays
▪ Atlantic Stage’s “A Thing with Feathers,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc,” 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Feb. 12, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
