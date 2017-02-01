Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 2

Two special programs at Waccamaw Library
Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard, has two free series on the first Thursday monthly. More details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov:
▪ Friends of the Waccamaw Library “1st Thursday” adult education series, 10 a.m., with Paige Sawyer, a longtime professional photographer, with her “Wonderful Winyah Bay” pictorial. 843-314-3177, or www.thefowl.org.
▪ Litchfield Tea & Poetry Series, 3 p.m.,with Jennifer Bartell and Len Lawson, teachers at Spring Valley High School in Columbia and Central Carolina Technical College, respectively. For details, email bardowl2@aol.com or libbypoet@gmail.com; to reserve a seat, email sbremner@gtcounty.org.
Authors, speaker, demo at various Strand sites
Two Horry County Memorial Library branches will welcome authors to speak. Details at www.hcml.org:
▪ Elizabeth Smith, whose latest romance novel is “Just For One Night,” 10 a.m. at North Myrtle Beach branch, 910 First Ave. S. 843-915-5281, and elizabethsmithbooks.com.
▪ “Early Jazz: An Overview,” with Lloyd Kaplan, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ Grand Strand author Rusty Shadwell, whose novel, “Only Human,” co-written with Victoria Sanchez, includes settings in Myrtle Beach and Loris, 4 p.m. at Loris branch, 4316 Main St. 843-756-8101.
▪ Cooking demonstation with chicken and rice outside, over open fire, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, at U.S. 701, north of Conway. Free. 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
New voices welcome with Serendipity Singers
The Serendipity Singers, a woman's choral group, start rehearsals for a spring concert, with new voices are welcome. Details at 843-357-2561 or www.serendipitysingersofsc.com.
Details: 2 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach.
Golf school swings into town’s rec hall
The public is invited to a two-day, DynaSwingFit Golf School golf clinic with Shelby Smith. Details at 843-602-3118 or www.dynaswingfit.com.
Details: 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 9 (also Feb. 16 and 23) in Surfside Beach’s Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, behind town hall on U.S. 17 Business. $18 daily; club provided, or bring you own 7-iron and driver.
‘Thunder and Light’ dances into new year
“Thunder and Light,” with the All That! clogging troupe and The Wagsters illusionists, begins a new year of shows, with two shows monthly into April. Details at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 9 at Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach – home of “The Carolina Opry,” in 32nd year, and “Time Warp.” Prices vary.
Richards starts weekend run at comedy club
Derek Richards, a veteran of several USO tours, including Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, will entertain nightly through Saturday. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. $15.
Pick from plays by Atlantic Stage, Stage Left
▪ Atlantic Stage’s “A Thing with Feathers,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc,” 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Feb. 12, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
See ‘Sqrambled Scuares’ game show
Drop in to see taping of the game show “Sqrambled Scuares” for a weekly half-hour episode to air about a week and half later, 7 and 10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays on HTC channel 4. Details at www.sqrambledscuares.biz (where new shows always are shown first), or email sqrambledscuares@gmail.com.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursdays in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, to the left of Candy Mike’s, near Alabama Theatre. Free.
