Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 31

Temple serves ‘Piled High on Rye’ lunch
Dine in or take out lunch at the 26th annual “Piled High on Rye” Corned Beef Platter and Bake Sale. Dishes include coleslaw, potato salad, pickle spear, and for dine-in patrons, choice of beverage. Free local delivery available for orders of 10 plates or more; call 843-449-5552.
Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, a Conservative Jewish congregation at North Kings Highway and 65th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. $10 per plate.
‘Life is Beautiful’ film series at CCU
The “International Film Series: Crossing Borders,” comprises “Life is Beautiful/La vita e bella,” an Academy Award-winning Italian film from 1997 with English subtitles, at 5 p.m. Tuesday; also, “Persepolis,” 5 p.m. Feb. 21. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: In The Coastal Theater, Lib Jackson Studio Union A-110, at Coastal Carolina University, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Free.
Mister Fifties in ’50s show at Boathouse
Mister Fifties will perform a “Greatest Hit of the ’50s” show. Details at 843-798-2639 or misterfifties.com, or from host venue at 843-903-2628 or www.boathousemb.com,.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbor Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, just west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.
Fabric shared in companion art exhibits
Two companion art exhibits – “Stitchin’ and Pullin’ – Painted Illustrations by Cozbi Cabbera,” continue through April 16, and“Gee’s Bend: From Quilts to Prints,” through April 23, and . Details at myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free.
